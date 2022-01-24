Southwest Haiti has been struck by two moderate earthquakes, leaving at least two people dead, causing major damage to homes, and prompting authorities to close schools and businesses as it created panic.

The main quake hit at 8:16 a.m. local time.

It was given a preliminary rating of 5.3, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, and about an hour later, came the strongest aftershock, which was rated 5.1.

Both were centered about six miles below the surface of Haiti's southern peninsula, west of the capital, Port-au-Prince, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Quake Leaves Hundreds of Properties Damaged

Nearly 200 houses were destroyed and around 600 others were damaged in the Nippes district, according to Haiti's civil protection organization.

About 50 people were injured, reported by the rescue teams.

One of the casualties died in a landslide at a salt mine, Yves Bossé, an elected official for the southern department of Nippes, told the Associated Press.

He further stated that several homes had been broken and that businesses had been forced to shut down for the day.

"People are scared to go back into their homes," he said.

Haiti's civil protection agency said the second victim died when a wall collapsed in Anse-a-Veau, a small coastal town 130 kilometers (80 miles) from Port-au-Prince.

The impact of Monday's earthquake seemed to be minimal, according to Jean Robert Leger, a resident of Pestel on the southern peninsula.

"There isn't as much damage in Pestel," he told the Reuters news agency by phone, adding that the damaged houses beside the ocean have collapsed even more.

According to the AP, residents hurried into the streets as the shaking began. Schools were closed for the rest of the day as a precaution.

Even though there was no damage, children rushed out of school buildings in Les Cayes, and "everyone was terrified," according to one local.

The shallow quakes sparked panic, according to Sylvera Guillame, the director of Haiti's public protection organization for the country's southern area.

As a precaution, he said, schools in the region were closed and children were sent home.

Earthquakes Hit Southern Haiti

In August, a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck southern Haiti, destroying tens of thousands of homes and forcing families to sleep outside in severe rains.

The quake occurred just 12 days after Haiti commemorated the 12-year anniversary of a magnitude-7 earthquake that killed over 200,000 people in the country, which the Caribbean island is still recovering from.

The country is also struggling to recover from a long-running political dispute that was aggravated by the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in his home in July of last year.

Since then, armed gangs have strengthened their operations on the island, resulting in a rise in murders and kidnappings.

On Friday, delegates from 19 countries participated in a virtual meeting on Haiti organized by Canada. In response to the country's security situation, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called for "immediate action" and provided an additional $39 million in aid.

A donors conference is scheduled for February, and additional funds are expected from the United States and other countries.

