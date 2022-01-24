Taylor Swift's ability to write songs has long been praised. And today, she decided to call out musician Damon Albarn for criticizing her as an artist and stating that she doesn't write her own music.

Swift wrote "@DamonAlbarn I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this," while quote-tweeting the LA Times.

The music superstar went on to claim that she writes all of her own songs and that Albarn doesn't have to like them, but that trying to discredit her work is a terrible idea.

'False and Damaging' - Taylor Swift

"Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging," Swift wrote another tweet.

"P.S. I wrote this tweet all by myself in case you were wondering," sharing it to her 89.8 million followers.

Swift's response came after the Los Angeles Times published an interview with Albarn on Sunday night.

In it, the 53-year-old British musician, who fronted the rock band Blur and co-founded and performed as part of the group Gorillaz, was explaining how difficult it is to play behind a piano rather than as part of a band in a concert.

In the Q&A, which coincides with tonight's Walt Disney Concert Hall concert, he tells writer Mikael Wood whether the songs are good or if they were successful at the time because of the sound and attitude.

Albarn then challenged Wood to name a musician who doesn't rely on sound or attitude, to which he responds by naming Taylor Swift as a "great songwriter." Albarn did not agree.

He claims that "she doesn't write her own songs," and that even if she co-writes her own music, it does not count.

ALSO READ: 'Encanto' Song 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' Overtakes 'Frozen's' 'Let It Go' as Top Disney Animated Hit Song

There's a "big difference between a songwriter and a songwriter who co-writes," according to Albarn's stance.

He then uses Billie Eilish, who co-writes music alongside her brother Finneas, as an example.

Swift's post went viral and drew the attention of people like Jack Antonoff, a longtime collaborator and friend of the singer.

Antonoff who never once met the Blur frontman wrote in his tweet that Albarn knows more than the rest of his team about all the songs Taylor writes and brings into his studio.

"If you were there, cool... go off. If not, maybe... shut the f*ck up? "

Albarn apologized and pulled back his statement an hour after Swift's initial post.

He wrote in a tweet that he apologizes unreservedly and unconditionally, as the last thing he would do is discredit Swift's songwriting.

From a total of 41 nominations, Swift has won 11 Grammy Awards, including three for her album of the year and several for her songwriting skills.

Her third studio album, Speak Now, was released in 2010, and she is the sole credited songwriter.

Despite the fact that she collaborates on some of her tracks with others, her peers are usually ecstatic about the experience.

In September, Aaron Dessner, who collaborated with Swift on Folklore and Evermore, told NME, that he learned a lot from Taylor, describing her as hardworking, talented, and has a sharp in her ideas and storytelling.

READ MORE: More Than 170 Haitian Migrants Arrived in the Florida Keys in Overloaded Sailboat, Coast Guard Says

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Jess Smith

WATCH: Taylor Swift DESTROYS Damon Albarn Over Songwriting Lies - Beyond ARTV