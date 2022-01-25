Los Angeles based group Pep Squad are heading into this year with a splash. Following the premiere on Bad Copy of their newest video "Little Game," the track was finally released on all DSPs.

With a vibrant and lively video, "Little Game" sees the band dive into their punk and alternative roots while also drawing from hip hop influences that line up perfectly with the rock groove of the track. The band's mission for this video was to create something that would emulate the fun they had while shooting the video:

"With the 'Little Game' music video, we wanted to lean into a similar vibe that we were inspired by when we wrote the song. We looked to Missy Elliot, late 90's and early 2000's hip hop videos, and mixed in our riot girl, punk rock energy. We worked with the director Fre Angel to create something that was sinister, playful, and over the top. The whole shoot was a blast to film, everyone went for it and that feeling of cartoonish uninhibited fun really shines through on the screen. Cheerleaders, clowns, demented 50's family, big gold chains, it was a no rules good time," Pep Squad said.

Pep Squad is the voice for the outsiders, the freaks, geeks, and underdogs. Unapologetically interrupting your complacency by igniting your inner rebel inspiring you to join the revolution with loud AF anthems.

Their debut single "Rebel" has been a success out of the gate, recently being featured in Netflix's trailer for "Teenage Bounty Hunters," has received playlist support from Spotify, as well as being featured on UFC and MTV.

The band is a collective of 3 talented friends, passionate forces in their own rights. Dynamo, powerhouse rock star vocalist Kat Leon, front woman for the acclaimed band Holy Wars.

Producer/drummer Dan Whittemore, who has worked with an array of indie and major label artists, also composed music for UFC, NFL, and the Life Below Zero franchise. And lastly, platinum songwriter Curtis Peoples, who has written songs for Pierce The Veil, Third Eye Blind, Kids In America and Grayscale, among others.

Their punk rock cheerleader attitude will kick down the doors blasting an energetic fusion of alternative rock and bratty pop with hip hop influenced rhythms.

Be sure to check out Pep Squad's newest single and music video for "Little Game" everywhere today.

