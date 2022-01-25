As every team in NBA examines their possibilities for the rest of the season, plenty of speculations will be swirling until the trade deadline on February 10.

With the playoffs approaching, some teams may be trying to add a difference, while others may be bringing in players in the hopes of rebuilding and improving their draft night chances later this year.

The Atlanta Hawks have already made a major move, trading rookie guard Cam Reddish and Solomon Hill and a 2025 second-round choice to the New York Knicks in exchange for Kevin Knox II and a 2022 first-round pick.

But all of the action is building to the deadline, so there will be many speculations circulating across the league until then.

Ben Simmons' Future in the NBA

Ben Simmons is still with the Philadelphia 76ers despite the trade deadline being less than two weeks away. After February 10, he might be on Philly's roster too.

According to The Athletic, the 76ers were willing to keep Simmons past the trade deadline in the hopes of signing a superstar this summer.

The Brooklyn Nets' star James Harden is at the top of the list of Daryl Morey, the Philadelphia 76ers president of basketball operations.

According to Shams Charania and Sam Amick of The Athletic, the franchise isn't satisfied with what's currently available on the trade market and would rather wait until the summer to pursue a bigger prize.

Multiple teams are still in talks with Philadelphia. But sources indicate the franchise may want to keep Simmons rather than accept what is currently being offered in order to execute a potential sign-and-trade deal.

Morey has a preference for Harden, whom he worked in Houston, but Philadelphia will also continue to pursue players such as Damian Lillard, Bradley Beal, and Jaylen Brown.

Houston Rockets Open Doors to Possible Reunion with Russell Westbrook

In the aftermath of Russell Westbrook getting benched by Los Angeles Lakers coach Frank Vogel in the final four minutes of a defeat to the Indiana Pacers, there have been rumblings that Houston Rockets may be considering trading the nine-time All-Star.

Given his salary (the Lakers are paying him roughly 44 million this season) and the fact that he's way past his prime, other NBA teams may not be as keen to trade assets for Westbrook.

Under specific circumstances, however, the Rockets are willing to trade the former MVP, according to veteran NBA reporter Marc Stein.

For a Lakers team that had more losses than wins, Westbrook has been averaging 18.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 7.8 assists this season.

Russell Westbrook has also been criticized for his poor shooting (30.4 percent on 3-pointers) and ineffectiveness on defense.

