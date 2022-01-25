The World Health Organization (WHO) warned the public about the new COVID variant, also known as "BA.2."

According to the Independent, the WHO posted an update on its website, citing some differences of the "BA.2" variant from the "BA.1" in some mutations, including its spike protein.

WHO warned that the number of cases of the "BA.2" variant of the coronavirus is "increasing in many countries."

As of last Friday, the said variant, which is nicknamed "Stealth Omicron," was already detected in at least 40 countries, including the U.K., Singapore, India, Denmark, and the United States.

At least 426 cases have been attributed to the Stealth Omicron in the U.K. since December. Meanwhile, experts in Denmark believe that their country has at least 45 percent of the new infection related to the "BA.2" variant.

Despite the number of "BA.2" cases in Denmark, experts indicate that the stealth Omicron is not more deadly than its parent variant, Omicron. However, the new COVID variant is believed by experts to be more transmissible.

Experts also believe that the new COVID variant will not cause another wave of infections.

In response to the emergence of the new COVID variant, the WHO urged public health officials to monitor "BA.2" closely even though it is not yet classified as a variant of concern.

Stealth Omicron Detected in California

The new COVID variant also entered the United States, as it infected individuals in the state of California.

UPDATE: California has 11 confirmed cases of the B.A.2 variant, per @CAPublicHealth.

According to NBC correspondent Ian Cull, California's Department of Public Health confirmed that there are at least 11 individuals in the state stricken with the new COVID variant.

Among the 11 cases, two individuals were reportedly from Santa Clara County.

Although the 11 cases of the "BA.2" variant were confirmed in California, University of California San Francisco Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Peter Chin-Hong said that the new COVID variant is not easily identified, contending that "laborious genomic sequencing" is needed for it to be identified.

Meanwhile, another Infectious disease specialist from UCSF, Dr. Monica Gandhi, assured that the vaccine will still work against the new COVID variant, noting that the "BA.2" has the "same characteristics" as the "BA.1" variant.

New COVID Variant: BA.2

According to ABC News, the new COVID variant, also known as "BA.2" and stealth Omicron, is considered sneakier than the original version of Omicron due to its particular genetic traits, making it harder to detect.

However, experts admit that still don't know very much about the new COVID variant, such as if it evades vaccines better or it causes more severe disease.

Dr. Wesley Long, a pathologist from Houston Methodist in Texas, said that they have some indications that the new COVID variant may be "more contagious" or "slightly more contagious" than the original Omicron.

The "BA.2" is also reportedly harder to be detected, as the new COVID variant does not have the same "genetic quirk" as the Omicron that can be detected through PCR testing.

"It's not that the test does not detect it; it's just that it doesn't like omicron," Long said, pointing out that people should not get the impression that the new COVID variant cannot be detected by the current testing.

Despite the emergence of the "BA.2," doctors advise that the same precautions, such as getting vaccinated and following public health guidance, will keep people safe from the new COVID variant.

