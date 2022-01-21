Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers clapped back at President Joe Biden's remark about his COVID vaccine stance last month.

In an interview with ESPN this week, Rodgers hit back at Biden, saying he was "pissed" about the president's message for him about taking a COVID vaccine, TMZ reported.

The Green Bay Packers player criticized the president for saying that the COVID-19 pandemic is the "pandemic of the unvaccinated" and commented on the president's public speaking ability and wondered how he got votes.

"When the president of the United States says, 'This is a pandemic of the unvaccinated,' it's because him and his constituents, which, I don't know how there are any if you watch any of his attempts at public speaking, but I guess he got 81 million votes," Rodgers noted.

According to Rodgers, Biden, and the "fake White House," saying that the COVID pandemic is the "pandemic of the unvaccinated" is not helping the "conversation" about people getting vaccinated. Rodgers also expressed distrust of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

"Then you have the CDC, which, how do you even trust them... they come out and talk about 75 percent of the COVID deaths have at least four comorbidities," said the Green Bay Packers star.

A CDC study found that in a group of 1.2 million fully vaccinated people between December 2020 and October 2021, 36 individuals died from COVID. Of those 36 people, the CDC noted that about 78 percent or 28 people had at least four or eight risk factors.

Joe Biden's Vaccine Dig on Aaron Rodgers

Back in December, Joe Biden was visiting Kentucky after a week of deadly tornadoes. The president came across a group of people, and he was caught on camera telling something to a woman in a Green Bay Packers cap and shirt.

"Tell that quarterback he's gotta get the vaccine," Biden told the woman as he nudged her in her arm and slowly back away from the crowd, who burst into laughter.

Biden jokes with a Packers fan about Aaron Rodgers while touring tornado damage in Kentucky: “Tell that quarterback he’s gotta get the vaccine.” pic.twitter.com/VSWqHjkRbG — The Recount (@therecount) December 15, 2021

Green Bay Packers Aaron Rodgers Tackles His COVID Vaccination Status

In the last few months, Aaron Rodgers has been extremely vocal about his COVID vaccine status. In November, the Green Bay Packers quarterback said his decision not to get the vaccine was not because he is an anti-vaxxer or "flat-Earther" but because he was a "critical thinker."

Rodgers further noted that he had an allergy to an ingredient in the mRNA vaccines, leaving him the option of only taking the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. However, Rodgers said he was not comfortable taking Johnson & Johnson due to its reported side effects.

"I believe strongly in bodily autonomy and the ability to make choices for your body... Health is not a one-size-fits-all for everybody. And for me it involved a lot of study in the offseason," Rodgers noted.

Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 that same month. He revealed that he took the controversial drug Ivermectin after consulting his friend Joe Rogan who also caught COVID-19.

Aside from Ivermectin, Aaron Rodgers, who only experienced mild symptoms, said he also took monoclonal antibodies, vitamin C, DHCQ, and zinc.

