In a small, unmarked office in a parking lot in Texas, a large number of single adult illegal immigrants are being released and transferred into the United States on Sunday.

In Brownsville, Texas, footage from Fox News shows multiple federally contracted buses dropping off dozens of primarily male migrants at a parking garage. A makeshift sign with the words "Border Patrol drop-off" was set up on black tarps above it.

Men went into a small, unmarked office, only to reappear moments later as multiple taxi cabs arrived to pick up the migrants, who were then sent to the nearby Harlingen Airport, according to Fox.

Among the groups, there were no children or migrant families.

Illegal Immigrants Pay Cartel Smugglers

Several of the migrants informed the news agency that they had entered illegally that morning, paying cartel smugglers an average of $2,000 per person.

Their destinations include Houston, Miami, and Atlanta.

Single adults are typically being expelled via Trump-era Title 42.

The public health authority, known as Title 42, allows authorities to swiftly remove migrants encountered at the U.S. southern border, arguing that it was necessary to avoid the transmission of COVID-19 in border facilities.

The Biden administration has maintained Title 42, although it does not apply to unaccompanied minors or most migrant families. Single adults, on the other hand, have long been the easiest migrant group to deport.

The city of Brownsville said in a statement that its Office of Emergency Management works to facilitate "the transfer of these migrants to their final destination by allowing them to use services to contact their families, NGOs, or a taxicab" through federal assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Migrants can be given a health examination in the parking garage, according to a spokesperson, and also act as a staging location for migrants to be given travel information to "facilitate their transfer to their final destinations."

CBP Deny Involvement

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) denied any involvement in the release.

According to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) source who saw the footage, it appeared to be a release by the ICE agency.

In December, CBP reported its border statistics, which showed 178,840 interactions, a slight increase over November but much more than the 73,994 encountered in December 2020.

The CBP has yet to disclose its monthly operational update. It has told Fox that it does not provide any preliminary information or comment before publishing the bulletin. The formal data should be released in the following days, according to a spokesperson.

78,589 of the 178,840 arrests were made pursuant to Title 42, a Trump-era public health order.

In response to a court decision finding the Trump-era Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) unlawfully dismantled, the Biden administration is re-establishing the program in response to the crisis at the border.

