YouTube has permanently banned Fox News host Dan Bongino from their platform after the media host had posted COVID misinformation on the Google-owned video service.

Bongino posted a video where he questioned the effectiveness of using masks against COVID infection, which is a violation of the company's pandemic-related misinformation policy, according to a U.S. News report.

YouTube imposed a permanent ban on Bongino's channels on January 20.

The video platform said that when a channel receives a strike, it means that it went against their Terms of Service to post content or use another channel to circumvent the suspension.

The Google-owned platform said that if a channel is terminated, the uploader is unable to use, own, or create any other YouTube channels.

The video service has added more rules around COVID content as the pandemic continues. It banned conservative commentators such as Joseph Mercola and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for spreading misinformation about vaccines last September.

Both YouTube channels have been taken down, and the video platform said that Fox News host would not be allowed to create any new channels or use any other channels in the future.

READ NEXT: YouTube Suspends Sen. Rand Paul Over COVID Mask Misinformation

YouTube Suspension on Dan Bongino

Earlier this week, Bongino posted a video announcing that he planned to leave YouTube and post all of his videos on Rumble, a platform in which he is an investor, according to a USA Today report.

Right-wing politicians and personalities, including former U.S. President Donald Trump, are pushing alternative services after claiming that social media platforms are biased against them, according to a USA Today News report.

YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter intensified after major social media platforms suspended Trump after the January 6 Capitol attack.

YouTube ordered Bongino not to upload any content for seven days. However, a spokesperson said a video was uploaded to Bongino's main channel during the suspension period, which led to the permanent ban, according to a Forbes report.

Bongino did not issue a statement regarding the matter. However, he tweeted on his Twitter account, saying that YouTube "communists" are desperately trying to save face after they told the company to "go f*** themselves."

Bongino is the host of the radio show "The Dan Bongino Show," which took over the time slot of the late Rush Limbaugh's show in many markets last year.

Alternative Media Services

Trump Media and Technology Group announced that it is planning to launch a social media platform on February 21, more than a year after the former president was banned from Facebook and Twitter.

An Apple App Store listing for the platform, known as Truth Social, was displayed with a February 21 release date, according to another Forbes report.

Developers claimed that the Trump-developed social media platform will be inclusive of all ideologies.

The platform said it would be a place for all; liberals, conservatives, and libertarians may have an "amazing time" despite different beliefs.

The former president's Twitter account was banned two days after the January 6 Capitol riot. Trump then revealed TMTG in October.

READ MORE: Trump to Lose Special Twitter Protections in January

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Mary Webber

WATCH: YouTube permanently bans Dan Bongino - from Breaking News World





