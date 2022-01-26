West Side Story stars Rachel Zegler, Rita Moreno, and Ariana DeBose spoke out on the sexual allegations slammed against their co-star Ansel Elgort in 2020.

The stars commented during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, which was published on Wednesday.

It can be recalled that Elgort previously denied the sexual allegations surrounding him, but Moreno, Zegler, and DeBose did not shy from addressing the issue during their interview.

West Side Story Stars Address Ansel Elgort's Issue

Rita Moreno, who gave life to the role of Valentina on the remake and played Anita in the 1961 film, said that she will not give judgments on the issue Elgort was facing.

"I think it would have been absolutely horrendous and wrong for anyone to take sides in that matter. It's not for me to make those judgments," Moreno said in the interview.

Meanwhile, Ariana DeBose, who plays Anita in the 2021 adaptation of "West Side Story," also declined to rail on the issue, saying that "nobody really knows what's going on in anyone's head."

DeBose further noted that only the people who were involved in the issue would know "what actually happened."

Rachel Zegler, who plays Maria and the love interest of Elgort's character in "West Side Story," also hopped in to comment on the issue surrounding his leading man. Zegler noted that a lot has "gone in the world," since the issue against Elgort was brought up to the media.

"A lot has changed very publicly, and privately as well. There's been a lot of awakening," Zegler noted.

Rachel further noted that people should hope that the "people involved" in the issue are fine and that "they should be asked in a "respectful manner," and be given a chance to "answer for themselves."

West Side Story Star Ansel Elgort Sexual Allegations

In June of 2020, a since-deleted tweet from a user with the handle @Itsgaby alleged that Ansel Elgort "sexually assaulted" her when she turned 17. Elgort was reportedly 20 at that time, USA Today reported.

However, Elgort also said in a since-deleted Instagram post that the description of the Twitter user is "simply not what happened," contending that he "never and would never assault anyone."

"What is true is that in New York 2014, when I was 20, Gabby and I had a brief, legal, and entirely consensual relationship," Elgort noted.

The actor furthered that he did not handle his breakup with Gabby well, claiming that he ghosted her.

"I know this belated apology does not absolve me of my unacceptable behavior when I disappeared," the actor furthered.

According to reports, Ansel Elgort stayed out of the spotlight for over a year after the issue surrounding him erupted.

He went back into the limelight on September 2021 when he attended the Daily Front Row's 8th Annual Fashion Media Awards with his parents. He then took the red carpet for the New York City premiere of the "West Side Story" with his long-time girlfriend, Violetta Komyshan.

