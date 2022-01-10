"West Side Story" bags multiple awards on Sunday's Golden Globes 2022, as Ariana Debose and Rachel Zegler bag their awards on the categories they were nominated for.

On Sunday, Ariana DeBose won the Golden Globes for the category Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture for her role in the hit musical romantic drama "West Side Story.

According to ANI, her win in the Golden Globes also marked her first time being nominated for the prestigious awards ceremony.

The Afro-Latina actress went neck-to-neck with actresses Catriona Balfe for "Belfast," Aunjanue Ellis for "King Richard," Kirsten Dunst for "The Power of the Dog," and Ruth Negga for "Passing."

READ NEXT: Zendaya Warns Fans About Watching 'Euphoria Season 2'; Urges Supporters to Watch Only If They Feel 'Comfortable'

Ariana DeBose on Her Role in 'West Side Story'

DeBose's winning on Golden Globes 2022 came days after she opened up about the challenges that went alongside the role of Anita, the character she played in the "West Side Story."

The Afro-Latina actress said that she burned holes in her shoes when they were dancing outdoors in the streets of New York. DeBose furthered that the dance they performed in the film "was so physical."

The actress also pointed out that the "microaggressions" Anita experienced in the story made her proud.

Despite the challenges she narrated, the Afro-Latina actress said in a Deadline interview that she was glad to have landed as Anita in the "West Side Story."

DeBose noted that she was "very proud" of playing Anita despite being an Afro-Latina. She then explained that it was "very rare" that darker women of color got to take on the role.

"I'm inclined to say that it's because the industry didn't necessarily recognize Afro-Latinas as Latinas. But I mean, it's thrilling to be able to do it in this way, to offer Afro-Lat perspective on it," DeBose underscored.

The Afro Latina actress then shared how she felt about playing the role Rita Moreno once played, touting that Moreno was the Gold Standard in playing Anita.

"When you're offering up new interpretation, it's tough to get people to open their hearts and minds, I think, but I'm very grateful that it seems like they have and that people are finding nuance within the character," DeBose noted.

In a separate interview, DeBose shared Moreno's advice to her, which is leaning into "everything" that makes her unique.

It can be recalled that Rita Moreno as Anita won the recognition of Latina acting in "West Side Story" 60 years ago.

"West Side Story" is an American musical romantic drama film was directed by Steven Spielberg from a screenplay by Tony Kushner. The said film was known to be the second feature-length adaptation of the 1957 stage musical of the same name.

'West Side Story' Star Rachel Zegler Wins in Golden Globes 2022

Aside from Ariana DeBose, her "West Side Story" co-star Rachel Zegler also won Best Actress in a Motion Picture for Musical or Comedy in Golden Globes 2022.

Zegler competed for the title with several artists such as Marion Cotillard for "Annette," Jennifer Lawrence for "Don't Look Up," Emma Stone for "Cruella," and Alana Haim for "Licorice Pizza."

The nominees for Golden Globes 2022 were announced on December 13, as various media organizations such as NBC and streaming giants like Netflix and Amazon boycotted the ceremony due to Hollywood Foreign Press Association's (HFPA) minimal action in increasing the membership diversity.

READ NEXT: 'Full House' Actor Bob Saget Found Dead at Florida Hotel; Cause of Death Unknown

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written By: Joshua Summers

WATCH: Ariana DeBose on Playing Anita in West Side Story, Meeting Spielberg & Giving Rita Moreno Her Bra - From Jimmy Kimmel Live