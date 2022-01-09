Zendaya posted a warning to her fans on Sunday, urging her supporters to only watch "Euphoria Season 2" if they feel comfortable, as the second installment of the HBO series premieres on June 9.

Zendaya took to Instagram on Sunday to post the warning alongside a black and white photo of her with a bicycle and her iconic curls, captioning the post, "A reminder before tonight."

"I know I've said this before, but I do want to reiterate to everyone that Euphoria is for mature audiences," Zendaya pointed out.

The "Spider-Man: No Way Home" actress also pointed out that the second season of "Euphoria" is "deeply emotional" and tackles a different subject than its previous installment that can be triggering for other audiences.

"Please only watch it if you feel comfortable," Zendaya underscored.

The actress then concluded her IG post by urging her fans to "take care" of themselves and that she still feels their support and love "either way."

Zendaya on HBO's 'Euphoria'

According to HBO's synopsis, Euphoria's story revolves around a group of high school students who navigate love and friendship in a world of sex, drugs, trauma, and social media.

The HBO series is an adaptation of an Israeli series with the same name. The rest of the episodes were written by Sam Levinson and executive produced by Drake and manager Future the Prince.

Aside from Zendaya, "Euphoria" features notable casts, including Maude Apatow, Eric Dane, Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi, Nikki King, and Hunter Schafer. Alexa Demie, Storm Reid, Algee Smith, and Sidney Sweeney are also part of the show.

Last week, the rest of the "Euphoria" cast spoke to E! News, as they described the second installment of the series as "redemption and honesty."

Eric Dane said that the characters in the second season yearn to redeem themselves after their downfall.

"You know, these characters make mistakes [and] subsequently yearn to redeem themselves... And I think on some level, they all do.

As "Euphoria" also features NSFW scenes, Hunter Schafer shared that she warns her parents on things they might need a warning for, as she belongs to the younger casts of the show.

Meanwhile, Zendaya said that she was chill with her parents watching such scenes.

Zendaya Eyes Tom Holland to Appear on "Euphoria"

In the interview, Zendaya also revealed that she wanted to make her boyfriend, Tom Holland, appear on the series for a cameo.

Zendaya said that they've talked about the topic "all the time," adding that they proposed sneaking Tom Holland at the back of a shot.

It can be recalled that Holland played a titular role in the 2021 crime drama "Cherry," prompting Zendaya to say that her boyfriend is not a "stranger" to more "dramatic roles."

The actress then pointed out that Tom Holland was "very supportive" of her as she channels her role Rue in "Euphoria Season 2," claiming that the second installment was not an "easy season."

