Spider-man stars Tom Holland and Zendaya reportedly ignored a piece of advice from the film's producer Amy Pascal to not date each other.

Pascal made the comments about Holland and Zendaya's dating life in an interview with the New York Times on Friday.

According to Pascal, the actors were warned about their relationship when they were first cast for the Spider-Man franchise.

Spider-Man Producer Says Tom Holland and Zendaya 'Did Not Listen'

Pascal said that she warned the actors in 2016 before filming the "Spider-Man: Homecoming" to not date to keep their chemistry on-screen, Us Weekly reported.

"I took Tom and Zendaya aside, separately, when we first cast them and gave them a lecture," Pascal said. The producer said that they told the actors "Don't go there [dating] - just don't. Try not to."

Tom Holland and Zendaya were not the only stars who starred in the "Spider-Man" franchise, whom Pascal gave advice about not dating.

In the interview, the producer underscored that other stars such as Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone, who played Peter Parker and Gwen Stacey in "The Amazing Spider-Man" in 2012, were also warned to not date while they were filming.

"I gave the same advice to Andrew and Emma. It can just complicate things, you know?" Pascal underscored, adding that all the stars she warned about dating all "ignored her" and did not listen to her warnings.

It can be recalled that Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone's dating rumors surfaced in 2010. However, the two broke up in 2015 after staying together for several years.

Tom Holland and Zendaya Relationship

As for Zendaya and Tom Holland, their relationship is a bit new. The two stars met on the set of the "Spider-Man" film in 2016, but the two of them constantly appeared in each other's Instagram feed.

In July of the same year, Holland initiated posting a photo of Zendaya, as he posted a photo of them with another friend at the pool.

In 2017, the actors started attending events together. However, in July of the same year, a source claimed that Zendaya and Holland are together and that both of them are "super careful" in keeping private and out of the public's eye.

However, Holland made it clear that she treats Zendaya as her best friend in an interview with People. The next month Zendaya also denied their dating rumors in an interview also calling Holland her best friend.

Despite denying their dating rumors for two years, the "Spider-Man" co-stars were spotted together in Holland's car – sharing a kiss at a red light in Los Angeles. In September of the same year, Holland shared a mirror selfie of himself with Zendaya calling her "My MJ" as his birthday greeting to her.

Recently, Tom Holland and Zendaya made their red carpet debut as a couple, as the new installment "Spider-Man: No Way Home" was released in Theaters on Friday.

