Migrants from southern border states are being secretly flown to New York by federal contractors, according to leaked video footage.

One federal contractor told a Westchester County police officer in a conversation recorded on the officer's body camera that the government is "betraying the American people," according to a Fox News report.

Former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino obtained the footage after requesting it through a Freedom of Information Act.

Astorino said on Fox News' "Tucker Carlson Tonight" that the government is "completely out of control right now," adding that the administration has lied to the public.

Astorino is running as Republican for the governor of New York.

He noted that he personally saw the migrants being placed on a bus to Costco, where they were then "released into cars into the community."

Westchester Police Sgt. Michael Hamborsky was shown in the footage asking federal contractors questions about the after-hours flights and why the local police were not briefed.

Hamborsky said that it was all "anti" to their "security stuff."

Federal Contractors Secretly Flying Migrants

Employees of MVM Inc. were also on board as chaperones, according to a New York Post report.

MVM Inc. has been a controversial private security firm that was a major contractor for the Central Intelligence Agency and the National Security Council in Iraq.

The security firm signed last year a $136 million contract with the federal government to transport illegal migrants and unaccompanied children around the country.

Hamborsky asked one of the MVM contractors to see their ID.

The man replied that he can give Hamborsky his state ID, but that his work IDs were not allowed.

The contractors start giving Hamborsky the lanyards from around their necks, with one saying that they are not allowed to have their picture taken when they get on base.

Hamborsky then replied and asked whose order was that, asking if it was the Department of Homeland Security's.

One of the contractors replied yes, "and the United States Army." The contractors added that "DHS wants everything on the down-low."

Meanwhile, it was not only New York that was seeing clandestine transport of migrants.

Another footage also showed federally contracted buses dropping off dozens of primarily male migrants at a parking garage in Brownsville, Texas.

Several of those migrants told the media outlet that they had crossed illegally that morning, paying around $2,000 per person to cartel smugglers.

The migrants said that they were flying to destinations including Miami, Houston, and Atlanta.

The city of Brownsville said that its Office of Emergency Management works to facilitate the "transfer of these migrants to their final destination."

A spokesperson confirmed the parking garage serving as a staging area for migrants to be given travel information.

In addition, migrants can also be given a health screening there.

Customs and Border Protection noted that the agency was not involved in the release in Texas, while an Immigration and Customs Enforcement source who reviewed the footage said they believe it was an ICE release.

