After exclusively premiering their new single on iHeartRadio's Alt 104.5, alternative rock band The Warhawks have released "On My Way" on all streaming platforms.

The first glimpse into the band's forthcoming EP, This Ain't Art, "On My Way" is an escapist anthem about numbing loneliness in an intense and cathartic ride. With a catchy chorus and driving beat, "On My Way" is the sing-along you didn't know you needed to release your anxiety from the stresses of everyday life.

READ NEXT: Adptd's Single 'Believe It Or Not' Conveys Profound Feelings on Teetering Faith

"'On My Way' is a prayer to the universe. Hypothetical voodoo. An explosion of punk with a stadium shaking chorus. I was thinking about Iggy Pop and I was thinking about 'Like a Prayer' or an Irish drinking song or something - an anthem," said Pat Bilodeau of The Warhawks

Composed of brothers John and Pat Bilodeau, cousin Matt Orlando and close family friend Tom Lipski, The Warhawks are a dynamic, blue-collared indie rock outfit from Gloucester City, NJ. Following a string of DIY releases, the band released their debut LP Never Felt So Good in January 2019.

Recorded, mixed, and mastered by Dave Downham (Into It. Over It.) at Gradwell House Recording, the album consisted of nine soaring punk alt-rock anthems that explored themes of love, hope, and desperation.

Never Felt So Good would go on to earn the band several accolades including 93.3 WMMR's "Band of the Month" that following March, steady rotation of their song "Miracle" on top indie station 88.5 WXPN, and live appearances on WRFF Radio 104.5.

In the fall of 2019 the band returned to Gradwell House to record their six song EP Stardust Disco. After its release in February of 2020, the band toured throughout the Northeast and Midwest before being halted by the pandemic.

After months of isolation, the band returned to the studio to record a live album called Live From Lockdown released for free at the end of 2020. They have also earned prominent opening slots for bands such as White Reaper, Sticky Fingers, July Talk, The Menzingers, Off With Their Heads, and Curls among others.

Through their relentless efforts, the band has toured the entire United States, all the while cultivating a large, passionate fan base at home in the Northeast.

The Warhawks' "On My Way" is available on all streaming platforms today, and pre-save the new EP "This Ain't Art," coming March 12, here.

READ MORE: Alt-Rock Group Pep Squad Brings on Wild Energy in New Video for 'Little Game'