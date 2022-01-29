A Mexican teen accidentally shot herself while recording a TikTok video at her grandparents' house in Mexico's Sinaloa state on Friday.

According to Periódico AM, Yazmin Esmeralda "N", 15, was visiting her granparents' home in Ruiz Cortines Número community when she saw a submachine gun Uzi and started recording herself on TikTok.

El Universal reported that Esmeralda, who was living with her mother in Los Mochis City, took the gun without knowing it was loaded.

According to reports, her mom and grandparents ran to her bedroom to see what happened after hearing a shot early in the morning, and they found the Mexican teen lying in blood on the floor.

They immediately called the emergency line. But by the time police and paramedics arrived on the scene, the Mexican teen was already dead. The paramedics confirmed that she died instantly.

Authorities in Mexico Investigate the Submachine Gun of Mexican Teen Using TikTok

The Sinaloa State Attorney General's Office opened an investigation regarding the submachine gun, which Yazmin Esmeralda took before recording herself on TikTok, Proceso reported.

Although the incident was accidental, Sinaloa Attorney General Sara Bruna Quiñonez Estrada said they would like to determine if the Mexican teen's father could be held accountable.

Quiñones Estrada noted that they received a report that Esmeralda's father owned the gun meant for the Army's exclusive use.

"When a weapon of this type is found in a home, where there are children, clearly the one who owns it had a responsibility to look after it," Quiñones Estrada said.

Currently, she noted that they still have no information about what the Mexican teen's father does. But she stressed that this type of weapon should not be at home, especially when there are children.

"This is not for home use. I even heard the Secretary of Security say it is a weapon discharged from the Army because of its dangerousness," Quiñones Estrada noted.

According to Quiñones Estrada, the submachine gun "can never be secured," and it will continually fire ammunition when it is triggered.

The Prosecutor's office confirmed that Esmeralda's death was "accidental." Esmeralda's younger brother witnessed the tragic incident because he was the one who was recording her on TikTok.

The boy told the investigators that his sister was carrying the gun when it suddenly fell, and it went off. Some local reports said the Mexican teen girl shot herself in the head.

Dangerous TikTok Challenges

TikTok is a video-sharing app that allows users to upload brief clips. However, it has given life to many viral challenges that endanger the lives of its users. Some users experienced a near-death situation, while others lost their lives while doing the challenges on the app.

In April last year, a 10-year-old girl suffocated to death while recreating the TikTok "Blackout Challenge." The social media stunt encouraged people to hold their breath until they passed out.

A 15-year-old girl from Oklahoma died from an overdose in September 2020 after doing the TikTok "Benadryl challenge" that urges users to take 10 pills of the drug and record a video while hallucinating.

Two other Brazilian teenagers died from the TikTok "skull breaker" challenge, which involves an unsuspecting person that needs to stand between two others and jump. The two kick their legs behind the jumper's legs, causing the person to fall on their back.

