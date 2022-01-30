Former President Donald Trump told his supporters in Texas that he hopes there will be huge nationwide protests if prosecutors who launched investigations against him and his business "do anything illegal."

During a rally in Conroe, Texas on Saturday, the former president also accused prosecutors of being "racist" while maintaining his innocence in several investigations into his private business engagements and actions while he was president, Newsweek reported.

Trump said he hopes there will be the biggest protest ever in Washington D.C., New York, and Atlanta if the prosecutors do anything wrong or illegal. He then went on to say that "our country and our elections" are corrupt.

Investigations on Donald Trump and His Business Dealings

New York Attorney General Letitia James and the Manhattan district attorney's office have launched an investigation against Donald Trump regarding his private businesses.

James announced that the office had unraveled "significant" evidence to suggest that the Trump Organization has committed fraud.

The Trump Organization and its longtime chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, are accused of cheating tax authorities through lucrative, untaxed fringe benefits, U.S. News reported.

Weisselberg will be facing the court this July. Prosecutors have also been eyeing whether to seek charges against the company's chief operating officer, Matthew Calamari Sr.

Donald Trump is also facing scrutiny over properties he owns in the New York City suburbs. Westchester County District Attorney Mimi E. Rocah has subpoenaed records from both the Trump National Golf Club in Westchester and the town of Ossining in October. New York Times reported that the investigation focuses on whether Trump's firm misled officials to cut taxes for a golf course there.

Georgia also opened an investigation against Trump in January last year regarding possible attempts to interfere with the administration of the state's 2020 election.

The investigation includes a January 2 phone call between Trump and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, wherein Trump falsely asserts that the Republican secretary of state could change the certified results of the presidential election.

The phone call recording was obtained by several media outlets the next day. He also faces civil lawsuits from scorned business investors, estranged niece, Democratic lawmakers, and Capitol Police officers for inciting the January 6 riot.

Donald Trump Wants to Pardon People Associated With the Jan. 6 Attack

Donald Trump is also considering pardoning those who were prosecuted for January 6 Capitol riot last year, The New York Times reported.

He said at the rally in Texas that he would treat them fairly, and if it requires pardons, they will give them pardons.

Trump had pardoned several of his supporters and former aides, including his first national security adviser, Michael T. Flynn, who pleaded guilty twice to lying to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Trump also pardoned his former campaign strategist and White House adviser, Stephen Bannon, who was charged with defrauding donors to a privately funded effort to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Senator Susan Collins of Maine said she did not think Trump should have made the comments. Collins added that they should let the judicial process proceed.

Senator Lindsey Graham also called the remarks "inappropriate." Graham has re-emerged as an ally to the former president after condemning him after the January 6 riot.

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Mary Webber

WATCH: President Trump Speaks at Texas Rally - From WPTV News - FL Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast





