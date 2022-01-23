Former President Donald Trump's then-lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, had claimed that Trump told him that if one of his kids had to go to jail due to the family business, make sure it would be Donald Jr. and not Ivanka Trump.

Cohen said Trump gave him the instruction when his children were on the edge of being indicted by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office in 2012, according to a Business Insider report.

The 2012 case was a result of lying about the number of units that had been sold.

Cohen added that Trump told him, although not directly, that "if one or the other has to go to prison, make sure that it's Don."

Cohen noted Trump said that Donald Jr. would be able to handle it.

Recently, the former president has slammed the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack for inviting Ivanka to give her testimony.

Donald Trump on His Children

The select committee sent a letter to Ivanka requesting her voluntary interview, who was a White House adviser to Trump during his presidency, according to a Newsweek report.

The panel's chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson, said that Ivanka was in direct contact with her father during the key events of the January 6 incident.

Trump said it is a "very unfair situation for his children." He added that it is a disgrace, using these things "to try and get people's mind off how incompetently our country is being run," according to The Hill report.

Trump said that the select committee will go after children.

The January 6 panel has also subpoenaed and obtained phone records associated with Trump's son Eric Trump and Kimberly Guilfoyle, who was an ex-adviser to the former president.

Guilfoyle is also Donald Jr.'s fiancée.

Lawsuit Against Donald Trump's Family and Business

New York Attorney General Letitia James said that her investigation into the Trump Organization has found "significant evidence" of fraudulent and misleading asset valuations.

James has filed a legal action to impose the subpoenas issued to Trump and his children Donald Jr. and Ivanka.

The attorney general said that those two Trump children were "closely involved in the transactions in question."

Meanwhile, Cohen noted that there is "not a chance" that the former president would offer to cooperate with the January 6 investigations to protect his daughter from legal troubles.

The ex-Trump lawyer said that Trump only cares about himself, more than he would care "about his children."

Cohen was one of the most trusted members of Trump's inner circle. He was imprisoned in 2019 for three years for lying to Congress and financial crimes relating to "hush money payoffs" related to two women, who claimed that they had affairs with Trump.

He then wrote a memoir in 2020 and turned against his former boss. The book was entitled "Disloyal."

Cohen alleged in his book that Trump is a "racist and conman" who has engaged in tax and financial crimes.

