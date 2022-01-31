LeBron James couldn't get any more hyped after witnessing Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams punch their ticket to the Super Bowl for the first time since 2018.

The Rams took down the San Francisco 49ers 20-17 in the NFC title game on Sunday night, though they had to come back from a 10-point third-quarter deficit to claim the victory.

Matthew Stafford leads Rams to victory

During the NFC Championship game on Sunday, Stafford completed 31 of 45 passes for 337 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. He also rushed for eight yards on five carries, per LA Times.

In his 13th season, the veteran finally got his chance to play in the Super Bowl, playing a critical role by generating his second straight 300-yard postseason effort.

Stafford's afternoon certainly didn't start off on the right foot as he missed an open Odell Beckham Jr. to end the Rams' first possession. He was then intercepted by Jimmie Ward at the goal line.

Despite having to deal with a pair of sacks and constant pressure in the second half, Stafford rediscovered his stride, hitting 20 pass completions for 255 yards. Cooper Kupp scored both of his touchdowns.

Stafford now sets his sights on Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, February 13, which is set to take place at home in SoFi Stadium.

LeBon James reacts to Rams' win

One of the first to congratulate the Rams was Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.

"Congrats home team @RamsNFL!!!" he posted on Twitter.

The Purple and Gold forward had to give it to his cross-town allies, although he is probably a bit conflicted with his current home team facing off against an Ohio squad.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant also gave a shoutout to wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who signed with the Rams midseason exactly for a chance like this--and he nailed it.

Kyle Kuzma, a former Lakers teammate of LeBron James, expressed satisfaction for Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. Kuzma grew in Michigan, where Stafford played his entire career before heading for greener pastures in Los Angeles.

On Twitter, he wrote, "Soooooo happy for Matt Stafford, that man (has) been through a lot."

Deebo Samuel's Amazing Performance Fell Short Against Rams

Due to a knee injury suffered last week in the 49ers' win over the Green Bay Packers, Deebo Samuel's status for the NFC Championship game was in doubt.

But he showed no signs of it on Sunday's spectacular 44-yard touchdown run in the second quarter against the Rams.

Deebo caught a swing pass from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and ran through the Rams' defenders to get to the end zone to tie the game.

LeBron, among others, was impressed by Deebo's remarkable run after the catch. He tweeted "Deebo" with a grimacing face emoji that represents excellence or coolness.

Even though his team didn't win, Samuel's touchdown reminded the national audience why he's crucial to the 49ers' offense.

