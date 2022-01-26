As the Los Angeles Lakers welcomed the finally healthy Anthony Davis, the Purple and Gold stormed back and took a 106-96 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night.

Due to the double-digit win, the Lakers improved to 24-24 on the season, while the Nets fell to 29-18.

Davis immediately made his presence felt in his first game after returning from an MCL sprain he suffered on December 17 by knocking down an alley-oop from LeBron James and making his first jumper from the field for the Lakers' first four points.

In the first seven minutes of the game, Davis added three blocks, making an even greater early impact on the defensive end.

"Tried to do it on the defensive end to help my team," Davis told Lakers reporter Mike Trudell following his long-awaited return. "Physically I felt fine, the knee felt fine."

Davis ended his 17-game hiatus with 8 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, and 4 blocks in 25 minutes.

Russell Westbrook looked a lot more like the player the Lakers envisioned when they signed him last July, as some of his best off-ball cuts of the season resulted in a 15-point performance, with most of his damage coming around the rim. Westbrook finished with 6 rebounds and 4 assists.

LeBron James Posts 33 Points in Lakers' Monster Night

LeBron James finished with 33 points. Midway through the fourth quarter, James added seven rebounds and six assists, marking his performance with steals and dunks roughly 15 seconds apart. Malik Monk scored 22 points, including six 3-pointers, and Anthony added 13.

With James Harden and Patty Mills, the Nets climbed back into the game in the third quarter and Anthony Davis on the bench with four fouls. James took control with back-to-back isolation jumpers to ignite a 13-4 run. It was aided by a Monk 3-pointer and a Westbrook and a vintage James pocket pass.

Lakers emerged energized behind their two best superstars after battling to consistently maintain their season's effort amid ever-changing lineups and usually with one of James or Davis out.

Monk had one of his best performances, finishing with 22 points on a white-shot 6-12 shooting night from three-point range. Off the bench, Carmelo Anthony scored 13 points.

In a phenomenal, hustle-driven performance, Austin Reaves scored two points but secured five of the Lakers' six offensive rebounds and provided six assists. The Lakers increased their defensive energy significantly.

The only other Net to reach double figures was Mills, who scored 15 points in addition to Harden's 33 points. Harden's scoring output was constant like a superstar, as he focused on neutralizing any aid he received from his teammates.

The Lakers were able to maintain a comfortable lead in the fourth quarter when their shooting went cold to start the period - and even extend it on back-to-back legendary breakaway dunks from LeBron James in one of the season's most memorable sequences.

READ NEXT: NBA Fines Brooklyn Nets, Coach David Vanterpool for Live-Ball Interference During Washington Wizards Game

LeBron James Ties to Another Kobe Bryant's Record

During the Lakers' win against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday, LeBron James made NBA history once again as he tied Kobe Bryant on the all-time games played list.

Both players have now played a total of 1,346 games, with Bryant appearing in every single one of them in a purple and gold uniform. James edged out Bryant by only 19 seasons to the Mamba's 20.

The day of the milestone, January 25, is significant since it is the same day, two years ago, that James passed the Lakers legend on the all-time list of scoring. It's also the day that Kobe Bryant died tragically.

James' finest tribute to Bryant is definitely joining the Lakers and winning a championship for the team. LeBron James and Kobe Bryant were never true rivals, nor were they complete generations apart. Both represented an amazing overlap between two of the greatest careers in NBA history.

READ MORE: L.A. Lakers Stumble in Final Seconds Vs. Miami Heat; LeBron James-Led Late Game Run Ends in Another Disappointing Loss

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Jess Smith

WATCH: Inside the NBA Reacts to Lakers vs. Nets Highlights - January 25, 2022 - From House of Highlights