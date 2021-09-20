After a successful, historic all-civilian space flight by SpaceX, company's CEO Elon Musk took a jab at President Joe Biden, who has yet to acknowledge the accomplishments of the space transportation and communications company.

According to CNBC, when asked by one of his 60 million followers on Twitter about his reaction to Joe Biden, who "refused to even acknowledge the 4 newest American astronauts who helped raise hundreds of millions of dollars for St. Jude," Elon Musk replied, "He's still sleeping."

The SpaceX flight safely returned its Crew Dragon spacecraft from orbit on Saturday. The capsule carried the four members of the Inspiration4 mission back to Earth after three days orbiting in space.

One of the mission's central goals is to raise $200 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

SpaceX was considered the most ambitious leap yet in space tourism because it was the first time that a rocket streaked toward orbit with an all-amateur crew, which means there were no professional astronauts among them.

The space trip was joined by 29-year-old Hayley Arceneaux, a childhood bone cancer survivor, now working as a physician assistant at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, where she was initially treated.

Billionaire and flight leader of the all-amateur crew, Jared Isaacman, has already pledged $100 million out of his own pocket to the medical facility. The team is seeking the remaining $100 million in donations.

As of Saturday, the crew had raised $160.2 million. Celebrating after the Inspiration4 successful splashed down, Elon Musk pledged to contribute $50 million from his pocket, pushing the campaign's total money raised to $210 million, Axios reported.

SpaceX First All-Civilian Space Flight's Success

Top NASA officials have congratulated Elon Musk and SpaceX on the successful Inspiration4 mission.

Even the competitors of SpaceX acknowledged the recent success, such as Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Blue Origin and Musk's peer and rival, Jeff Bezos, who congratulated SpaceX on social media.

Aside from achieving the first private spaceflight with four non-professional space crew, the flight also had the youngest American to become an astronaut to date with Arceneaux, who also became the first person with a prosthesis in space, as she wears a titanium rod in her left leg.

The space mission also had the first Black woman, Sian Proctor, to serve as a spacecraft pilot.

Despite his recent statements emphasizing that he "would prefer to stay out of politics," Musk's comment on Sunday indicated a different approach.

SpaceX generally had a good relationship with the federal government. Space X won a $2.89 billion contract when NASA was looking to build NASA's next crewed lunar lander, beating out Blue Origin and Leidos subsidiary Dynetics.

SpaceX has also flown 10 astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS) for NASA to date.

