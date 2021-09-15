A Texas man has been arrested after he allegedly murdered a woman and shot her husband because they supported President Joe Biden during last year's election.

According to PEOPLE, the El Paso Police Department SWAT team and detectives arrested Joseph Angel Alvarez on September 8, almost a year after the death of Georgette Kauffmann and her husband Daniel Kaufmann, who was shot.

In a press release issued last week, the police department said the 38-year-old suspect is currently incarcerated at a county detention facility.

Alvarez's bail was set at $2 million after he was charged for the murder of Georgette and another $500,000 for the aggravated assault of Daniel.

Joe Biden's Supporter Killed

On November 14, 2020, the Texas couple was attacked in their El Paso home, just a week after Joe Biden was declared the winner over former President Donald Trump in the presidential election.

At the time, the El Paso Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at the Kaufmanns' home. When they arrived at the scene, police officers found Georgette dead while Daniel was alive but suffering from gunshot wounds.

After the arrest of Alvarez, Daniel Kaufmann told KFOX14 that he was relieved after hearing the news, but it would not bring his wife back. The survivor said he was shot five times during the attack and was hit three times. Daniel noted that he was shot in the head, in the shoulder, and the wrist.

Texas Man Shot Joe Biden's Supporters After Presidential Election

Based on a copy of the arrest affidavit, the Texas man allegedly carried out the crime because of the Kauffmanns' political views.

Before he attacked the Kauffmanns, Joseph Angel Alvarez reportedly wrote an email to the 902D Military Intelligence of the U.S. Army about his extremist religious and political beliefs.

The suspect's beliefs include identifying pro-choice people as the "Jewish Satanist Party" and believing abortions as "Jewish child sacrifice."

The Texas man further identified Memorial Park, a place near the Copper Avenue house of the Kaufmanns, as a "ritualistic satanic ground to conduct abortions by the manner of magic." KFOX14 also reported that Alvarez even included photos of both the park and the couple's driveway in his email.

According to El Paso Times, the suspect believed that four houses on the corners of Raynor Street and Copper Avenue were part of "satanic activities" because they are near the Memorial Park.

The Texas man also reportedly wrote that he specifically targeted the Kauffmanns because they voted for Joe Biden and had a Biden flag in front of their house.

The Kauffmanns also have a doll of Donald Trump hanging outside their home. The home also reportedly had pro-Democrat posters and LGBTQ flags.

The affidavit cited Joseph Angel Alvarez's photos and written statements in the email as evidence that the murder and assault were pre-planned.

A post on a Facebook account belonging to the suspect reportedly stated that he had been recently fired from his job at General Aviation Terminal because he allegedly stalked a female co-worker.

