Los Angeles-based pop star MIZZI is kicking off 2022 with a bang in her new single "BO$$."

With a fusion of electronic synths and energetic beats, "BO$$" showcases MIZZI's signature electro-pop sound and infectious enthusiasm that has earned her credits on several leading television stations and video streaming services. "BO$$" is the perfect pop anthem for the new year and will have you on your feet, ready to tackle your new year's resolutions -- like a boss.

READ NEXT: Jasmine V and Kendrick Lamar Release New Single, Proving the Former Justin Bieber Opening Act Is a Latina Pop Star on the Rise

"'BO$$ ' is a fun, upbeat song that I hope inspires listeners to go after what they want with confidence. Whether it be working out, making money, achieving goals or just having a fun night out....own it and do it like a BOSS." - MIZZI

MIZZI is a pop artist based out of Los Angeles. She is fueled with bombastic attitude and infectious melodies. She's a multi-platinum songwriter and a blend of sweet sugar and extreme high energy. You can hear her music on notable TV promos for STARZ, ABC, CBS, Amazon Prime and more.

The new single from MIZZI, "BO$$," is available on all streaming platforms today.

Follow MIZZI Online: Facebook / Instagram / Spotify

READ MORE: Rising Indie-Rock Band WILD LOVE To Debut New Single 'I Hate That I Need You'-Bringing Back Attitude To Pop Music!