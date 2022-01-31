As February begins, the large and significant Winter Storm Landon is expected to spread a blizzard of snow, sleet and freezing rain from the Southern Rockies to the Plains, Midwest and parts of Northeast, beginning Tuesday night, according to the National Weather Service.

A supply of arctic air will move into the nation's midsection as a steep southward dip of the jet stream carves into the western and central United States, pulling increasing moisture northward over the cold air.

During the mid-winter, this type of setup can produce a widespread area of snow and ice that affects a number of regions over the period of several days, per WXIX Cincinnati via MSN.

The National Weather Service has already issued winter storm watches along a portion of this storm's route, from Colorado to central Texas to New York.

As the storm's intensity approaches, more winter weather warnings are expected to be issued for other places.

The NWS Weather Prediction Center advises people to currently plan for prolonged hazardous winter weather conditions and disrupted travel.

Weather Forecast Timing

Tuesday night, snow, sleet and freezing rain are likely to spread across the Rockies into the Plains, with parts of the Midwest and Great Lakes.

This winter mess will continue in many of these same areas on Wednesday, Groundhog Day, with the possibility of heavy snow in certain spots.

Reaching as far south as Oklahoma and even areas of northern Texas, this snow, sleet and ice could landfall.

Warmer air pumping in on southerly winds may change precipitation to rain in southern New England and the mid-Atlantic, including areas affected by Winter Storm Kenan this weekend. This mess will eventually spread into the Northeast later Wednesday, but snow, sleet and ice may be limited to parts of the interior Northeast and northern New England.

On Thursday, snow, sleet, and freezing rain may fall as far south as Central Texas, extending into the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley as rain soaks much of the Northeast with the exception of upstate New York and northern New England.

This Northeast rain might turn to snow and ice once the cold front finally passes through, as far east as southern New England and the tri-state area of New York.

On Friday night, much of the storm's precipitation should be dropping.

Snow, Ice Forecast

Along Landon's path, many areas including Kansas City, St. Louis, Southside of Chicago, Indianapolis, Cleveland, Detroit, Buffalo and Burlington, Vermont could see snowfall totals of six inches or more, including the Southern Rockies and Central Plains, as well as the Midwest and northern New England, per The Weather Channel.

Snowfall amounts of up to a foot or more could fall in some areas.

Some minor snow accumulations are expected in the south areas of Texas.

From the Ozarks to the mid-Mississippi and Ohio Valleys, freezing rain could accumulate on tree branches, power lines, and other surfaces.

In some places, there could be enough ice to break tree branches and knock out power. Right now, that potential is at its peak from the Ozarks into the mid-Mississippi Valley.

Given forecast lows into parts of north Texas and colder in the northern Plains and Midwest, the fresh cold air coming in during and behind the storm could result in dangerous roads after the storm is over.

