A woman who leaped to her death from a towering condominium building in Midtown New York City Sunday morning has been identified as Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst, law enforcement stated

The 30-year-old pageant winner was also a lawyer and a correspondent in the entertainment show "Extra." In 2019, she was crowned Miss USA, The New York Post reported.

According to police, Kryst jumped from her luxury 60-story Orion building at 350 West 42nd Street around 7:15 in the morning.

She was found dead in the street below.

Kryst, who lived on the building's ninth floor, had last been seen on one of the building's terraces, up on the 29th-floor.

"May this day bring you rest and peace," Kryst posted on her Instagram page hours before jumping.

Kryst also reportedly left a note stating that she wanted to leave everything to her mother, who was also a former pageant competitor, crowned Mrs. North Carolina in 2002, per Daily Mail.

The note didn't include a motive for Kryst's actions, according to the Post.

"In devastation and great sorrow," her family said in a statement Sunday, "we share the passing of our beloved Cheslie."

As Kryst embodied love and served others through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice, as Miss USA and as a host on ExtraTV, most importantly as a daughter and sister, her family knows Cheslie's "impact will live on."

The family is asking for privacy in wake of the late beauty queen's death.

ExtraTV also expressed its sorrow over Kryst's death in a statement, saying that their hearts are broken as she was not just a vital part of our show, but a beloved part of the Extra family.

For World Mental Health Day in October 2019, Kryst posted a message on Facebook about how she coped with the stress and offered some advice.

Kryst also added that she puts a lot of effort to keep her mental health in good shape. According to her, speaking with a counselor was the most important thing she did. At times when Kryst wasn't talking to her counselor, she said that she decompresses at the end of every day.

In an interview with The Hilltop in 2020, she raised the matter once more.

Kryst also stated that there are three things that she does with regards to self-care before sharing her list, which includes regulating her schedule, setting boundaries and regular workouts.

Kryst also liked to share her feelings with her Instagram followers on a regular basis, but was aware that it was all for a show.

"Definitely don't compare your own flaws to what you see in this picture or any others on my page."

