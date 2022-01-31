Some Republicans have expressed concern over former U.S. President Donald Trump's talk at a recent Texas rally, offering to consider pardoning people who were convicted of participating in the January 6 Capitol attack.

A number of Republicans said that the former president would "do it all again" if he regains his position in the White House in 2024, according to a Reuters report.

The GOP was referring to the former president's speech in a Texas rally, wherein he told his supporters that he would consider pardoning those prosecuted for the January 6 Capitol attack.

Trump said that if he wins the White House, he will treat the January 6 people fairly, adding that if it requires pardons, that is what he would do.

Rep. Liz Cheney was among the Republicans who expressed their concern on Trump's rhetoric. On Twitter, the Republican lawmaker said that Trump uses language that he knows caused the January 6 insurrection.

Trump uses language he knows caused the Jan 6 violence; suggests he’d pardon the Jan 6 defendants, some of whom have been charged with seditious conspiracy; threatens prosecutors; and admits he was attempting to overturn the election.



He’d do it all again if given the chance. — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) January 31, 2022

American actor Rob Reinier also expressed his opinion regarding the former president, saying that Trump is guilty of the worst crime a "president has ever committed."

Fact: Trump is guilty of the worst crime a President has ever committed against the United States in our Nation’s history. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) January 29, 2022

Donald Trump Texas Rally

Meanwhile, Texas Republicans had cheered on a possible run of the former president for the White House.

Pro-Trump state leaders Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller have expressed that they are keen on the idea of Trump running for office again.

Patrick introduced Trump as the "45th and soon-to-be 47th" U.S. president. He noted that he has a feeling if "45 wants to be 47," America will be supporting him with his bid, according to a CHRON report.

Aside from pardon talks for the January 6 rioters, Trump had also called on his supporters for the "biggest protests ever" if the prosecutors, who launched an investigation against him, are found to be doing "anything illegal."

He described the prosecutors as "radical, vicious, and racist." Trump then told his supporters that the prosecutors probing him and his business are not after him, but that they are after them.

He added that he just happened to be the person in the way, according to an Independent report.

Trump claimed that the prosecutors investigating him are going after him without any regard for his rights given by the Supreme Court or most other courts.

White House press ecretary Jen Psaki commented on Trump's rally speech, saying that he had even attacked his own vice president, who was Mike Pence, for not having overturned the election.

One Twitter user, @cwebbbonline, said that there would be no justice if Trump would not be prosecuted for his crimes.

If this man is not prosecuted for crimes against the United States, there is no justice. #TrumpRally

pic.twitter.com/znLSAMBGYB — Christopher 🇺🇸 Proud Dem (@cwebbonline) January 30, 2022

Meanwhile, another Twitter user @teaPainUSA said that Trump called on his rally to incite riots in at least three major cities if he is arrested.

What Trump said at his Texas rally last night was far worse than incitin’ an insurrection at the Capitol. He called for riots in at least three major cities if he’s arrested. This is right out of the Mussolini playbook. — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) January 30, 2022

The Twitter user compared the former president to Benito Mussolini, who was an Italian fascist dictator from 1925 to 1945.

Trump ally, Sen. Lindsey Graham, also voiced his concerns, saying he does not want to do anything that would make the Capitol incident repeat in the future.

