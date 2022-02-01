Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores has accused the National Football League (NFL) of having an extensive racism practice, according the 58-page class action lawsuit he filed recently.

Flores' lawsuit named the NFL and its 32 franchises while demanding a jury trial to solve the case. He was fired by the Dolphins even after a winning record in the last two seasons, according to a New York Daily News report.

In his lawsuit, he described the NFL to be an organization living "in a time of the past."

He also described the practices of the league that he considered to be laced with racism, particularly in the hiring and retention process of Black head coaches, coordinator and general managers.

Flores also noted that the NFL is "racially segregated" and made comparisons to its management, saying that it was managed "much like a plantation."

The former Dolphins coach furtered that even if Black candidates get the head coaching positions, they are discriminated against with the terms and conditions of their compensation.

Flores stated that Black head coaches are far less likely than white head coaches to receive second chances.

Brian Flores Lawsuit

Flores also alleged that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross tried to incentivize him to "tank," in other terms, to deliberately lose games, shortly after he was hired in 2019.

Ross was accused of offering $100,000 for every loss in the 2019 season. Flores noted that as the team won games late in the season, Dolphins general manager Chris Grier told him that Ross was "mad" on his game success, according to an ESPN report.

Flores also alleged that he was "treated with disdain" and was described as someone difficult to work with.

In January, Flores was fired on basis of alleged poor collaboration.

Flores also took a jab on New York Giants, wherein he said that he was "deceptively led to believe that he actually had a chance at his job."

Giants made the decision to hire Brian Daboll and disclosed the move to third parties. It was a time when the Giants were scheduled to still interview Flores.

Flores sat down with Giants' new General Manager Joe Schoen on January 26, knowing that the team had already made their pick.

Flores also provided a text he had with Bill Belichick, wherein the New England Patriots coach mistakenly disclosed the Giants' decision to Flores.

In the texts, Flores asked Belichick if he was referring to Daboll or him, wherein the Patriots' coach said, "sorry-I fucked this up. I double-checked & misread the text." He then said that the Giants were naming Daboll.

Giants released a statement saying that Flores was in the talks to be the team's head coach. However, they hired the individual they "felt was most qualified" to be their next head coach, per an NESN report.

Racism in NFL

Many supported Flores' move to file a lawsuit against NFL.

One Twitter user with a handle @blame_two said that they know for a fact that Flores may never have another job because he dared to expose racism.

Fox Sports NFL insider Mike Garafolo said that there are "several wow moments" in the filing.

The NFL released a statement as a response to Flores lawsuit on Tuesday.

They said that the NFL and their clubs are committed to ensuring equitable employment practices, according to a Dolphins Wire USA Today report.

They added that "diversity is core to everything we do." The NFL concluded their statement by saying that they will defend against the claims, which they described are "without merit."

