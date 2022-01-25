Antonio Brown claimed that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had offered him $200,000 to seek mental health treatment and not "spin this any other way."

Brown said in an interview that the Tampa Bay team tried to make an agreement to give him $200,000 to "go to the crazy house" so that they could look like they knew what they were talking about, according to a Fan Sided News report.

Brown and his lawyer Sean Burstyn made an appearance on HBO's Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel, claiming that Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians lied about the incident leading to Brown's departure.

The two also claimed that the team had tried to silence him with the monetary offer.

Brown also refuted Arians' claim that he wanted more targets at halftime, saying that it was a "flat out lie," according to a Mass Live News report.

Brown said that the Buccaneers medical staff knew about his ankle issue. He added that the team wanted him to get mental health treatment and was not happy about it.

Burstyn said that the offer was that Brown would basically sit on the sidelines, go on some list, and commit himself to "some form of intensive mental health treatment."

Gumbel then asked Brown if he believes he needs mental help of any kind, wherein Brown replied by saying, "I have mental wealth, man."

He went on to say that he got a beautiful family, kids, and people across the world who look up to him.

Brown said that there is no reason he is in "this position at this point."

Meanwhile, Brown and Burstyn said they are considering filing a lawsuit against Tampa Bay Buccaneers for defamation.

Antonio Brown's Football Career

Brown has his eye on the Baltimore Ravens. The former Tampa Bay wide receiver said during an appearance on the "I Am Athlete" podcast that the next quarterback he wants to play for is Lamar Jackson, according to Bleacher Report.

The wide receiver also said that Tom Brady is his guy, adding that Brady is the reason he is on Tampa Bay.

Brown said that he tried to take himself out of the game due to the pain in his ankle. Arians told him to get off the field.

Burstyn said that Brown's medical records show team doctors regularly injected the wide receiver with a painful painkiller, leading to the point that he could not feel the damage he was doing to his ankle.

The Buccaneers had terminated Brown's contract earlier this month after the football receiver removed his helmet and jersey and ran off the field during a game with New York Jets.

Jackson, on the other hand, said that he would be happy if the team would sign Brown.

Brown joined the Tampa Bay team in 2020 after missing the first eight games of the season due to a suspension for violations of the NFL's personal conduct policy.

Brown caught 45 passes for 483 yards, with two touchdowns in the final eight games of the regular season.

