Former pro-boxer Danny Kelly Jr. was shot dead in front of his girlfriend and three young children in a possible road rage attack on Christmas Eve in Maryland, police said.

The 30-year-old ex-boxer was driving a pickup truck northbound along St. Barnabas Road in Temple Hills at around 4:40 p.m. when another vehicle pulled up beside him and opened fire, Daily Mail reported.

Prince George County police said there is still an ongoing investigation looking at a possible road rage attack. Authorities are still searching for the gunman.

Kelly was announced dead at a local hospital while no passengers were injured. Major crimes acting Major David Blazer described the event as an "absolutely heartbreaking loss" for Kelly's family and friends.

According to a WUSA 9 News report, Kelly's family said he was leaving a shopping trip with his family when the shooting happened.

Kelly's younger cousin, Brian, said he still could not believe that the ex-pro-boxer would not answer his call, adding that he was just with Kelly before the incident.

Brian sent a message to the person who shot Kelly, saying the gunman "really took a big piece of my heart I thought I never had" and "I swear you crushed me."

Retired pro fighter Luther F. Smith Jr. expressed his sadness about the passing of Kelly, saying he was a family man who was just making it the best way he could.

"And he damn sure didn't deserve to be cut short from life like this," Smith told WUSA9.

READ NEXT: NASCAR Driver Brandon Brown Breaks Silence on "Let's Go Brandon" Chant

Former Pro-Boxer Shot Dead on Possible Road Rage Attack

A family friend, Angelina Harvey, wrote on her Facebook post that Danny Kelly Jr. was driving his family to an annual holiday tradition when he was killed.

Harvey, who could not stop crying after hearing the news, told Daily Mail that she spent the last three Christmas with Kelly and his children.

Kelly's children, who range from four to nine years old, are reportedly "traumatized" by the afternoon shooting.

Police said the St. Barnabas Road is a heavily traveled roadway, calling on other drivers who saw anything to call them. The authorities added that people who have information could stay anonymous, and they are committed to providing answers to his family, Fox News reported.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting incident can call detectives at 301-516-2512 or Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

Rewards Offer for tips leading to the arrest of Danny Kelly Jr.'s Killer

A $25,000 reward is being offered for information that could lead to the arrest and indictment of the gunman.

Danny Kelly Jr.'s godmother, Bernadine Walker, described him as a talented boxer as well as a loving family man. Walker said that Kelly was a wonderful father who loved his children.

She also cited her godson's work inside the ring, saying that he made fast work of his opponents. Walker noted that they traveled all over the place watching him fight, only for him to knock his opponents out in thirty seconds. Walker said Kelly had that drive to be a good boxer.

On Oct. 18, 2019, Kelly knocked out opponent Nick Kisner during his final match. Kisner paid tribute to his sports rival on his Facebook post, saying that Kelly was a "good dude."

He added that he and Kelly were "cool" before the fight and even after the fight, adding that the former pro-boxer was a "hell of a fighter."

READ MORE: Cristiano Ronaldo Unseats Lionel Messi as World's Highest-Paid Soccer Player

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Mary Webber

WATCH: Pro Boxer Danny Kelly Jr. Shot Dead in Front of Children on Christmas Eve - From MV TV





