A body of a man, who was reportedly dismembered and put inside a black plastic bag, was discovered on Tuesday in Mexico's state of Guanajuato plagued by turf wars between rival Mexican drug cartels.

According to Periódico AM, residents of Guanajal community in the municipality of Purísima del Rincón in Guanajuato discovered the human remains at around 7 p.m. in front of an abandoned house along a road.

Authorities said the head of the unidentified man and his limbs were found inside the black plastic bag. They also said the body bore signs of physical abuse.

In Silao City, Guanajuato, a man found several sacks with two dismembered and rotting bodies on Tuesday afternoon. The man, a Monte del Coecillo community resident, was collecting recyclable materials and firewood when he saw a dog with a person's arm in its mouth, El Universal reported.

He then followed the dog and found the sacks that already had a foul order. The man alerted the residents, who reported to authorities about the dismembered bodies.

Local officials confirmed that two human bodies were placed separately inside several sacks, but only one head was found since the other was missing.

Personnel of the forensic medical service SEMEFO will conduct autopsies on both the dismembered bodies found inside the plastic bag and the sacks.

Meanwhile, some armed men entered a house in the Santa Maria neighborhood at San Francisco Del Rincon, Guanajuato at around 8 a.m. on Tuesday and killed an eight-year-old boy.

Reports said the gunmen were looking for the eldest son, and when they could not find him, they shot the boy, two other children, and their mother, who were inside the house.

Authorities said the two children and their mother were seriously injured. According to reports, the suspects hopped back on their motorcycles and fled the scene immediately after shooting the victims.

Other Recent Killings in Mexico's Guanajuato State

Eight people have already been reported dead between Sunday and Monday in Guanajuato state. At around 1:30 p.m. Monday, a dead man wrapped in black plastic bags was found behind the San Juanito neighborhood in Irapuato near the Guanajuato River.

Authorities said the unidentified man, wearing a white and blue striped shirt and navy blue jeans, has gunshot wounds in his body.

According to local reports, this was the second corpse discovered in the same spot for two days in a row. The first man, who also had gunshot wounds, was found on Sunday morning.

A lifeless man was left on a dirt road in El Cerrito de las Huertas town in Irapuato at around 3:30 p.m. on Monday. Responding law enforcement officers found the man with several blows to the face, but they realized he was no longer alive after taking his vital signs.

Another body, with gunshot wounds and signs of physical abuse, was found in Puertas del Campestre subdivision in Celaya, also at Guanajuato, at around 11:40 a.m. on Monday. The man's relatives found him inside his house after not hearing from him for a few days.

Another man was found dead in front of his house at San José de Bernalejo community in Irapuato at around 9:30 p.m. on Monday.

Witnesses told investigators that the man was standing in front of his house when two men on a motorcycle shot him and fled the scene.

In Santíago Maravatío at Guanajuato, three people died, and another was injured after bullets rained down on their house in the community of Santa Rita de Casia on Sunday afternoon.

According to local reports, neighbors heard several gunshots before seeing several men fleeing the scene. Police confirmed that two men and a woman died from the shooting incident.

Two weeks ago, at least 21 people were reported dead in Guanajuato in just 24 hours. The victims, consisting of men, women, and children, were found dead in several municipalities on January 17, with their bodies riddled with bullets.

A week before this, at least seven people were killed in two attacks in the state. Two men and two women were reportedly killed on the morning of January 9 after armed men entered a property near Acámbaro. In the evening, two men and a woman were murdered inside a house in the center of Irapuato.

Mexican Drug Cartels' Fight for Power And Territory

The number of violent crimes in the cartel-plagued Guanajuato state continues to rise as Mexican drug cartels fight over territory.

The Jalisco cartel has reportedly been fighting to take over territory in Guanajuato from local drug gangs. According to Border Report, the state is the scene of a bloody turf war between the Jalisco cartel and the home-grown Santa Rosa de Lima gang.

The bloodbath in the state reportedly started in 2018 when the Jalisco New Generation Cartel or Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generacion (CJNG) moved into Guanajuato. The Jalisco cartel is infamous for its public displays of violence and military power.

According to the U.S. State Department, the Jalisco cartel is considered "to be the most violent drug trafficking organization currently operating in Mexico, with the highest cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine trafficking capacity."

Nemesio "El Mencho" Oseguera is currently leading the Jalisco cartel. The U.S. government has offered a $10 million reward for information leading to his arrest as he continues to evade capture.

