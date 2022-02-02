Around 5,000 flights have been canceled across the United States, particularly those scheduled on Wednesday and Thursday as the nation prepares for a disruptive winter storm that is seen to sweep through Texas.

Some of the states seeing winter storm warnings are New Mexico, Colorado, and Maine. The list added Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan by Wednesday, according to an Associated Press News report.

Marty Rausch, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in College Park in Maryland, noted that the winter storm will be very messy and make traveling very difficult.

Some states are already taking measures with the winter storm warning, with officials in central Missouri shutting down part of Interstate 70 midday after a crash made the roadway impassable.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear ordered state government offices to close on Thursday, saying that if the situation holds out what was forecasted, it could be the real deal.

Beshear advised that people need to be prepared.

READ NEXT: Tropical Storm Fred Makes Landfall in Florida; Two More Tropical Disturbances Being Watched

Winter Storm Texas

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service said that the approaching system would generally not be as bad this time for Texas as compared to the forecast during the February 2021 storm, according to a U.S. News report.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said that no one can actually say that there will not be any outages caused by demand on the power grid.

However, the Republican governor added that they are prepared to achieve to have the power stay on across the Lone Star state.

Texas Congressman Joaquin Castro had his doubts expressed on Twitter, saying that he would feel better about the winter storm in Texas if Abbott was not the governor.

I’d feel a lot better about this winter storm about to hit Texas if Greg Abbott wasn’t Governor. — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) February 2, 2022

Some poked fun at the governor, making a "Game of Thrones" reference.

Dallas was forecasted to have up to 0.8 inches of sleet, while Fort Worth was projected to experience 1.4 inches of sleet, according to a Dallas News report.

The weather service noted that the temperatures will not be as low and will not stay low for long.

The service added that freezing temperatures will last for around 48 hours, unlike the February 2021 winter storm's 139-hour freeze.

Winter Storm Power Outage

Many have not forgotten the winter storm last February, which caused disastrous consequences with the power outage.

Twitter user @jazz_956_g said that people died during last February's winter storm as Abbott chose profit over updating the power grid.

I literally had to tell one of my out of state friends to never joke about the Texas winter storm before. It’s serious. People died because Greg Abbott chose profit over updatjng the power grid. People didn’t have power for up to a week, people lost water the just as long. Texas — Jaz (@jazz_956_g) February 2, 2022

Some also scrutinized Sen. Ted Cruz when he left Texas last year during a winter storm and chose to spend his days in Cancun, Mexico.

There’s a winter storm bearing down on Texas and Greg Abbott can’t guarantee the power grid won’t fail. Has Ted Cruz already booked his flight to Cancun? — Rex Zane (@rexzane1) February 2, 2022

Another Twitter user, @anr131, said that the state of Texas "is having one big PTSD episode" with the winter storm.

If you weren’t aware, half of Texas is having one big PTSD episode this week. All the news stations are doing side by side comparisons of now and last February to try and calm everyone down b/c everyone is having anxiety. Pray for us. #WinterStorm #ERCOT #Texas #TexasFreeze pic.twitter.com/knvQR2vtnj — Ashley (@anr131) February 1, 2022

Last February, millions of people were left without any power as Texas experienced a sub-zero wind chill. More than 200 people died during that time, according to an Axios report. Meanwhile, Abbott tweeted that the state officials are working around the clock to respond to the current weather forecast, adding that state agencies are also collaborating to hand out resources and provide information.

Texas is working around the clock to respond to the winter storm expected to impact our state over the next few days.



State agencies are working together to provide resources & information to keep Texans safe. — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) February 1, 2022

READ MORE: 4 Texas Grid Board Members to Resign After Winter Storm Leaves Millions Without Electricity

This article is owned by Latin Post

Written by: Mary Webber

WATCH: How the February 2022 winter storm will differ from the February 2021 storm - from KVUE





