The National Archives is set to turn over former Vice President Mike Pence's documents to the January 6 select committee, following the orders of U.S. President Joe Biden's administration.

White House counsel Dana Remus wrote a letter and sent it to the agency, ordering the release of the Pence documents to the January 6 House select committee after Archives released former U.S. President Donald Trump's White House records, according to The Hill report.

The House select committee launched a probe on the events leading to the January 6 insurrection that saw a mob of Trump supporters breaching Capitol Hill to disrupt the certification of Biden's win.

Remus wrote that Pence's documents are not subject to claims of the presidential communications privilege, although some of the records qualify for some public records exemptions, restricting access.

Greg Jacob, counsel to Pence, met with the select committee on Tuesday. Jacob disagreed on plans to have the former vice president disregard his duties to certify election results.

Pence's national security adviser, Keith Kellogg, also testified before the January 6 panel.

Mike Pence Documents

David Ferriero, an archivist of the United States, said that the Archives will send the records to the select committee on March 3 unless it is blocked by court order, according to a CBS News report.

Twitter user @EmperorKhaleesi tweeted at Pence's account, saying that he needs to cooperate with the January 6 probe, adding that Trump had thrown him under the bus and "will continue to do that."

Some questioned the duration of submission of the documents from Pence's office, describing the timing as "suspicious."

Trump and his allies had pressured Pence to reverse the results of the 2020 presidential election, which was then interrupted by the mob of Trump's supporters.

Pence rejected the former president's pressure to do the deed. He wrote in a letter on the morning of January 6 that he could not claim "unilateral authority" to decide which electoral votes should be counted and which should not be counted.

Donald Trump's White House Records

The Archives recently released hundreds of pages of White House records from Trump's administration.

The agency noted that some of the documents it has in its possession had been ripped up by the former president and were taped back together by government officials, according to an NBC News report.

The Archives did not make it clear in its statement if some of the documents received included the re-taped documents.

Trump has a habit of tearing up documents, with his practice being widely reported earlier in 2018, according to The Guardian report.

Solomon Lartey, a records management analyst, noted that he spent time sifting through large piles of paper and taping them back together "like a jigsaw puzzle."

He and another staffer who taped records were kicked out of the White House. Lartey added that they told the former president to stop doing it, and he did not want to stop.

The Archives had turned over more than 700 pages of documents from Trump's White House, covering the Capitol attack.

