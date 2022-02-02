LeBron James' son, Bronny James, on Wednesday revealed his plans of venturing to business aside from being a basketball legend like his Lakers' star father.

According to Boardroom, LeBron James' oldest son is taking a major entrepreneurial step, as he moved to file trademarks to three names he is seeking to use in the future, eyeing to enter the world of business sectors such as non-fungible tokens or NFTs.

READ NEXT: LeBron James Gets Hyped After Rams Beat 49ers for Super Bowl Ticket; Matthew Stafford in Cloud 9

Bronny James Files to Trademark 3 Names

The move made by Lebron James' eldest son was done 10 months before his 18th birthday.

Reports noted that Bronny James issued the trademark filings in January with the U.S. Patent and Trademark's office. The son of the Laker's legend is looking forward to patent three names including "BJ JR," "Bronny," and "Bronald."

The federal filings revealed that the "BJ JR" consists of "stylized letter of B, J, and JR in the form of a signature. Meanwhile, "Bronny" will include "standard characters without claim to any particular font style, size, or color."

"Bronald," on the other hand, will also be written how "Bronny" will be written when approved.

The three variations of Bronny James's names included the same reason for patenting. According to reports, the names will be used for NFTs and cryptographic tokens. Furthermore, Lebron James' son also seeks to use the trademark in "multimedia files containing artwork, text, audio, and video relating to sports, athletes," as well as music authenticated by NFTs.

Bronny James Jr. is also seeking to enter the clothing and apparel with the names, as well as entertainment services such as providing online video games. Lebron James' son is also aiming to use the three names in the "production of multimedia contents" open for online viewing, television, and film.

Sports Illustrated noted that it was still unclear when Lebron James Jr. will use the trademark. In addition, it is also unclear whether the three names were already approved by the U.S. Patent Trademark and Office.

Lebron James Wants Bronny James to Be in the NBA

The move done by Bronny James Jr. came after his father, Lebron James, voiced out his eagerness to play with his oldest son in the NBA ring.

According to Marca, the Lakers star repeatedly stated how much he wanted his son to make it in time before he retires in NBA.

In an interview earlier in January, he disagreed with his wife after they were asked what they want Bronny to be in the future.

LeBron James says he wants to play with his son Bronny James in the NBA pic.twitter.com/TKClN5ADIL — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) January 3, 2022

In the interview, Savannah James noted that she only wanted Bronny to be "happy" with his life. However, LeBron said that he wanted his eldest son to be in the league.

"I want him to get to NBA... I'm not even gonna lie, I wanna be on the court with him. I think that would be an unbelievable moment," LeBron James said.

LeBron James' oldest son, Bronny, is making his name in basketball as he was a player for the Sierra Canyon School in Los Angeles, California. He was also the number 34 recruit in 247Sports' composite rankings of the 2023 class.

As he is currently in junior high school, Bronny James should wait until 2024 to make it to the NBA, which means LeBron James would have to wait until he is 40 years old if he wants to compete with his son.

READ NEXT: NBA All-Star 2022: G League Ignite Players to Join Rising Stars Challenge

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written By: Joshua Summers

WATCH: Lebron & Diddy Show Up To Watch Bronny James And Amari Bailey Go Off! - From qwik11hoops