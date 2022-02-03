Senator Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) issued a statement wishing Senator Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.) a full and speedy recovery. Luján had a stroke and was hospitalized last week.

According to Luján's office, the senator is "expected to make a full recovery." However, no one knows for sure how long that will take.

Senator Martin Heinrich's statement:

"My thoughts are with Senator Luján, who I am fortunate to count as both a colleague and a friend. I know that all of my fellow Senators and our constituents in New Mexico join me in sending our best wishes to Senator Luján, his family, and his staff. Senator Luján is a fighter and I have every confidence that he will have a full and speedy recovery."

About Martin Heinrich

Elected in 2012, Martin Heinrich is a United States Senator for New Mexico. Heinrich serves on the Senate Energy and Natural Resources, Armed Services, Intelligence, and Joint Economic Committees. He is the Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on Energy and the Subcommittee on Emerging Threats and Capabilities.

With a background in engineering, Heinrich brings a unique perspective to the Senate, where he is focused on creating the jobs of the future and protecting the vital missions at New Mexico's national labs and military installations. He is a strong advocate for working families, a staunch ally of Indian Country, and a champion for New Mexico's public lands and growing clean energy economy.

Heinrich is chairman of the Senate Appropriations Military Construction (MILCON), Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies Subcommittee, which oversees funding for new military construction and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. The state is home to several military installations - Kirtland Air Force Base, Holloman Air Force Base, Cannon Air Force Base, Fort Bliss, and White Sands Missile Range - two major national laboratories - Los Alamos National Laboratory and Sandia National Laboratories - and the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant.

Through his role on the committee, Heinrich has fought to ensure our military installations have all of the modern facilities they need to execute their national security missions, and to secure all the resources and funding the VA needs to keep America's promise to our service members and their families when they return home as veterans.

Martin Heinrich also serves on the following Appropriations Subcommittees: Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies; Energy and Water Development; Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies; and Legislative Branch. New Mexico plays a pivotal role in our national security.

