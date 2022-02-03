Senator Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), a member of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, has participated in a full hearing to examine state of U.S. territories, including Puerto Rico.

Martin Heinrich is leading the charge on the Puerto Rico Admission Act, legislation to outline a clear process to enable Puerto Rico's admission into the Union. In November 2020, a majority of Puerto Ricans voted in favor of backing U.S. statehood.

Heinrich's legislation constitutes Congress's response to citizens in Puerto Rico and provide a formal offer of statehood.

During the hearing, panel witness and Puerto Rico Governor Pedro Pierluisi reiterated public support for statehood, "The people of Puerto Rico voted and chose permanent union with the United States through statehood as their path forward. So many Puerto Ricans have defended American democratic values at home and abroad. That lack of representation and voting rights, as well as congressional inaction, are unacceptable."

Heinrich has previously expressed his dedication to giving the people of Puerto Rico a voice stating, "My home state of New Mexico had a similar struggle to achieve statehood. It took 50 New Mexico statehood bills and 64 years before we were finally admitted to the United States. It is long past due for the millions of American citizens living in Puerto Rico to get the representation that they deserve."

