Kanye West is focused on his new-found love, Julia Fox, as the rapper reportedly did not pay attention to other girls who tried to connect with him on his girl's birthday in New York.

A source confirmed to Page Six on Thursday that Ye was approached by other girls after they celebrated Fox's birthday. However, the rapper "didn't pay them no mind."

"There were some girls trying to get his attention when Julia went to the bathroom," the source noted, without naming the girls who approached the rapper.

The incident reportedly occurred at the Midtown restaurant Sei Less, a Chinese eatery, after they celebrated the birthday of the "Uncut Gems" star with some of her friends.

Kanye West Teases New Album After Julia Fox's Birthday

According to reports, Kanye West and Julia went to the Chinese restaurant when the rapper got a call from 2 Chainz, who was in the eatery's private dining room, after celebrating the actress' special day.

The source claimed that the night was a "simple dinner." However, it got big when West turned the gathering into an impromptu listening of his new album, "Donda 2."

Another source told Page Six that West and Fox arrived at the restaurant with Justin La Boy and played the album for the people in the gathering, including Fivio Foreign, DJ Stacks, and Dave Chappelle.

Ye also reportedly facetimed Cardi B and Fat Joe for them to listen to his new album.

Ye's new album "Donda 2" made headlines this week as his new project was doused in controversy.

Digital Nas, West's collaborator, revealed to Rolling Stone this week that the raper is working closely with Marilyn Manson, per Insider.

"Every day I go to the studio, Marilyn is in there working for Donda," Nas said, adding that Ye wanted Manson to bring his own sound into the project.

It can be recalled that Manson has been accused of sexual and physical abuse by multiple women, including his former partner, Evan Rachel Wood. West received backlash last year as he featured Manson on the song "Jail Pt.2" in his "Donda" album.

Kanye West Gifts Birkin Bags to Julia Fox and Her Friends

Before Ye was approached by other girls and the night became a listening party in a Chinese eatery, the rapper first showered his generosity to Julia Fox and some of her friends by giving them luxury purses during the actress' birthday celebration.

Another source told Entertainment Tonight that Ye gifted Fox and her three other friends with baby Hermès Birkin purses.

"Ye was totally in his element. He loves making her [Fox] and her friends feel special," the source noted, adding that Julia "loved" having her favorite people in the room with Kanye West.

It was unclear how much Ye spent for the special day of her new love. However, it is known that baby Birkin bags retail for around $10,000 each on its starting price.

Actress Tommy Dorfman, one of Fox's friends, took to Instagram to post photos of the celebration held in the French eatery, Lucien, in New York City.

In one of the photos, the girls were seen modeling their Birkin bags.

The source then noted that Kanye West and Julia Fox left the restaurant around midnight after celebrating her birthday.

