Snoop Dogg has a surprise for the couple who returned his French bulldog after the pup went missing over the weekend.

The rapper took to Instagram on Tuesday to post a video expressing his gratitude to the couple who returned his dog to him after it went missing in southern Los Angeles on Sunday night, ET reported.

"Frank (Snoop Dogg's dog) made his way back home. We appreciate all the love and support we got on Instagram to get the dog back. And to the lovely couple that brought the dog back, I got some gifts for y'all for looking out," the rapper said in the video.

Despite expressing his generosity and gratefulness after getting his French bulldog back, Snoop Dogg did not reveal what gifts will he give to the couple he tagged in his post.

Snoop Dogg Lost His French Bulldog

Snoop Dogg did not also mention how the couple discovered his dog and how the pup was returned to him.

On Monday, the "Sweat" rapper shared a flier about his missing French Bulldog on his Instagram page. He used his Instagram page with over 67 million followers to seek help in finding his then missing pet.

Snoop Dogg posted the yellow and black poster that featured a large photo of his "gray stripe French bulldog," gorgeously slicking out its tongue while on a lawn. According to the rapper, his French bulldog went missing on January 30 and was last seen in southern Los Angeles, specifically in the "49th St/ Figueroa."

The poster also included an undisclosed reward for those who will return the pup. The rapper has yet to reveal how much the couple would get for returning the dog.

Snoop Dogg is a known dog lover. Aside from his pet Frank, he also had another French bulldog named Juelz. The said dog has its own Instagram account with over 59,000 followers.

Snoop Dogg to Host 2022 Puppy Bowl

Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart are returning to host Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl this year. The rapper will also coach canine contestants from Team Fluff, while Stewart will coach contestants from Team Ruff.

According to a release from Discovery+ and Animal Planet, the pair will be responsible for conditioning over 115 adoptable puppies from across the U.S rescues.

"I'm honored to be co-hosting the only sporting event on the planet guaranteed to raise the 'woof' with magnificent Martha Stewart," Snoop Dogg said in a press release.

The 18th annual Puppy Bowl will air on Animal Planet on February 13 at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT.

