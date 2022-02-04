The Los Angeles Lakers confirmed that Carmelo Anthony had suffered a hamstring injury during the team's 111-110 loss to the Clippers on Thursday.

Anthony was ruled out for the remainder of the game after he suffered a strained right hamstring. During the second quarter, the Lakers veteran came up gimpy on a mid-range jumper.

After grabbing for his right leg, Anthony immediately started limping and signaled to the team to call a timeout so he could leave the court, Silver Screen and Roll reported.

Lakers did so, and the 37-year-old player quickly went off the floor. TNT's NBA commentator Reggie Miller instantly recognized it as a "right hamstring issue."

Lakers quickly confirmed that Anthony had suffered a hamstring strain and would be out for the rest of the game. Prior to his exit, Anthony had scored 7 points on 2-4 shooting in 11 minutes off the bench against the Clippers.

He is averaging 13.6 points on the season while shooting 38.9 percent from behind the arc, making him one of the purple and gold's best floor spacers. At 37, Anthony has appeared in 50 of the Lakers' 53 games this season, trailing only Russell Westbrook.

According to CBS Sports, hamstring strains are tricky, especially in older players. Depending on the strain's severity, the Lakers star could be back soon or miss a significant amount of time.

Injuries Keep Coming for Lakers With Anthony Carmelo Being the Latest to Suffer

The injuries keep piling up for the Los Angeles Lakers.

LeBron James vacated the lineup as soon as Anthony Davis re-entered it due to a knee injury.

Kendrick Nunn has yet to play this season because he suffered a bone bruise in his right knee, and only a few players have been able to stay in the lineup, and one of them recently been out due to an injury.

With LeBron James out and the 36-year-old Trevor Ariza proving largely unplayable, the Lakers simply cannot stand to be without Carmelo Anthony as he and Stanley Johnson were the only healthy forwards on the roster that were playing a vital role.

With Anthony gone, the Lakers lose not only one of their best shooters but also one of their most consistent forwards. Only Malik Monk has a higher 3-point percentage than Anthony on the season.

The Lakers are accustomed to playing without a fully healthy roster, but they could only sustain these absences for so long.

They are under .500 as the trade deadline approaches, and they will need their entire team at some point if they want to make a playoff run.

Carmelo Anthony is a crucial member of that team, and his health is critical in the coming months. According to head coach Frank Vogel, Anthony will have reevaluated on Friday.

The team said it would provide more details on Anthony's potential timeline after the reevaluation.

Los Angele Lakers Fall To Clippers

The Lakers were beaten 111-110 by the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night, putting an end to another season of the "Hallway Series."

In the last minute of the game, the two teams traded six points, and after a Reggie Jackson layup with four seconds left, Anthony Davis dribbled across the court and was inches away from a buzzer-beater floater.

After a close first half, the Clippers ramped up their game in the third quarter and led by as many as 17 points with four minutes remaining.

Austin Reaves, who took a Clippers turnover coast-to-coast for a stylish two-handed dunk, fueled the purple and gold's 12-2 surge in the final frame.

With three minutes left, the Los Angeles Clippers reclaimed a seven-point advantage after the Lakers came within two points, and with the remaining one minute, clutch jumpers from Russell Westbrook and Malik Monk gave the Lakers a late lead of 105-104.

Back-and-forth, the two Los Angeles teams traded buckets until, with four seconds remaining, Jackson hit the game-winning layup as AD's shot rimmed in and out on the other end, securing the Clippers' victory.

