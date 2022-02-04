The state of Florida has been facing a backlog of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefit claims, which is the state's version of the food stamp program.

An investigation on the backlog of SNAP benefits has led to a response from viewers, noting that their benefits have halted, according to an WFLA News report.

Investigative journalist Mahsa Saeidi tweeted the incident, including a video clip.

Could this be why so many #Floridians report a delay in getting food assistance benefits?



We've learned 1 in 4 positions are vacant in state division that processes SNAP benefits#florida pic.twitter.com/BBWZs7rHoP — MAHSA SAEIDI, ESQ. (@MahsaWho) January 24, 2022

Some have already felt the delay of SNAP benefits in Florida, saying that "cruelty is the point."

I like how the federal government has extended emergency SNAP benefits until the end of the year, but states like Florida decided "what emergency" and ended that extension this month. I know, the cruelty is the point, damn ya'll. — Yashira (✿◠‿◠) (@kireiYashira) August 11, 2021

The investigation started when a food stamp recipient contacted Saeidi anonymously in December to report the delay in getting her SNAP benefits.

The woman's benefits had expired even when she had applied to have her benefits renewed as required by the Florida Department of Children and Families.

Despite filing the requirements, her benefits were not renewed due to DCF's lack of enough to staff process them.

Those who are looking to fast-track their SNAP benefits processing, they can fill out this form here.

Twitter user @flattop008 noted that they took the $20 from her SNAP benefits in Florida and that they do not get extras anymore.

I got a 40 dollar raise on my social security check and they took 20 dollars from my snap benefit and florida don't get the extras any more — charlotte (@flattop008) January 29, 2022

SNAP Benefits Florida

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said that he has talked with his secretary about that, noting that they got huge amounts of stuff that was going on, as well as processing issues, according to another WFLA News report.

DeSantis said they will work with them and see how they can expedite it.

Non-profits like Feeding Tampa Bay are seeing more people seeking help as the log jam continues.

President and CEO of Feeding Tampa Bay, Thomas Mantz, said that there are government programs, benefit programs that they can connect them.

Mantz noted that they are able to make it through crisis, according to Bay News 9 report.

It also took the State of Florida months to catch up on a similar backlog of unemployment benefits last year.

The DCF sent a letter earlier this week to the U.S. Department of Agriculture requesting that the agency waive some current requirements, such as interviewing people for their approval and eligibility of some recipients.

Around 1.6 million households in Florida depended on the SNAP benefits to put food inside their homes, according to a Tampa Bay 10 News report.

A spokesperson with DCF noted that the department is using internal resources to prioritize processing benefits, while also hiring another 125 staff members in December and January.

Co-founder of The Bautista Project Inc., Marla Bautista, noted that people cannot survive on $1 an hour in Tampa, Florida.

Bautista said that one would be forced to decide whether they are going to eat or pay their rent.

Pandemic in Florida

Meanwhile, the federal government has disbursed $329.7 billion in loans to businesses through a pandemic disaster relief program.

The Small Business Administration's latest data report showed that Florida got more money and had more applicants than any other state-approved, aside from California, according to another WFLA News report.

Other states that were to see approvals and money were New York, Texas, New Jersey, Georgia, and Illinois.

