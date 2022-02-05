The Jalisco cartel in Mexico has started to use improvised explosive devices (IEDs) on roads in Michoacan state to disable the army and rival drug cartels' vehicles.

According to Mexico News Daily, one IED or homemade bomb that blew up last Saturday damaged an armored army vehicle and wounded 10 soldiers.

Local newspaper Milenio reported that the Jalisco New Generation Cartel or Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generacion (CJNG) had copied the tactics of the Islamic militants such as the Taliban and Al-Qaeda in creating homemade land mines.

The Iraqi insurgents reportedly used these IEDs in their wars against the U.S. in Afghanistan and Iraq over the past two decades.

Security sources told Milenio that the IEDs the Jalisco cartel used were consisted of pipes filled with gunpowder, a conical metal cap, batteries, a detonator, and other items. The PVC pipe bombs, hidden under soil or other organic materials, reportedly explode upon contact.

READ NEXT: Rival of Sinaloa Cartel Sent Severed Head, Death Threat to Tijuana's New Police Chief on First Day

Jalisco Cartel Using Improvised Explosive Devices

According to El Pais, several Mexican drug cartels have been fighting for control of the Michoacan state, namely the Jalisco Cartel, Carteles Unidos, the remaining members of La Familia Michoacana, and the Caballeros Templarios.

The cartels are battling for control of the state due to its smuggling routes, seaport, and the possibility to extort money from avocado growers. Local self-defense groups have reportedly become involved in the fight against the cartels.

On Wednesday, the Mexican army defused 12 handmade mines in the Tepalcatepec city at Michoacán in the Tierra Caliente region, where there is a turf war between the Jalisco cartel and the Carteles Unidos.

A spokesman for a self-defense movement against the Jalisco gunmen told Associated Press that it was an improvised land mine placed by the Jalisco cartel that blew off on Saturday when an army Sand Cat vehicle hit it as it passed by.

The vehicle's armor allowed the troops to avoid life-threatening injuries. It was the first time that a cartel had successfully used IEDs in Mexico.

The army did not comment on the IEDs. However, the Defense Department said army patrols were attacked in the area four times on Saturday with explosives, homemade armored cars, and gunfire.

Security officials suspect that the Jalisco cartel had a "technical advisor" to guide them in using new technologies, Milenio reported.

Mexican drug cartels have dominated Michoacan for years. But in recent months, the situation has reportedly intensified in a battle between cartels and the government.

The Jalisco cartel has been unleashing drone attacks against rival gangs and security forces in the region. Last month, the CJNG rained down explosives onto rival camps near Tepalcatepec.

Michoacán Governor Alfredo Ramírez Bedolla said earlier this week that restoring peace in the state might take years.

In 2021, the Security and Civil Protection Secretary reported that Michoacan was the third most violent state in Mexico, with 2,732 homicides. Last month, more than 200 murders were already recorded.

The Jalisco Cartel in Mexico

The Jalisco New Generation Cartel is considered one of Mexico's most dangerous and powerful drug cartels. It is allegedly involved in mass graves, kidnappings, acid baths, and video recording beheadings.

The Jalisco cartel had risen to power after Mexican security forces killed former Sinaloa cartel capo Ignacio Coronel in July 2010.

Two groups fought for control of the drug trafficking in Jalisco state upon Coronel's death. The Torcidos and La Resistencia were the two factions that fought.

The Torcidos now became the Jalisco cartel and rose as the successors to the Sinaloan cap's network in the region, according to an InsightCrime report.

Nemesio "El Mencho" Oseguera is currently leading the Jalisco cartel. The U.S. government has offered a $10 million reward for information leading to his arrest as he continues to evade capture. Mexico, on the other hand, has offered a reward of 30 million pesos or US$1.6 million.

READ MORE: Mexico: 2 Bodies Found Hanging From Bridge, 3 Police Officers Killed as Mexican Drug Cartels Battle for Territory

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Mary Webber

WATCH: The First Militaristic Drug Cartel | Narco Wars - From National Geographic





