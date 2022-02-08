A man whose naked body was put inside a plastic trash bag was found on Sunday in Mexico's state of Guanajuato plagued by Mexican drug cartels fighting for territory.

A passerby discovered the large plastic trash bag with the human body outside the Mercado el Dorado market in Celaya city at around 7 p.m. and reported it to police.

According to Periódico AM, the victim's identity has yet to be identified, but his body bore signs of physical abuse. The outlet noted that the corpse was transferred to the forensic medical service SEMEFO, where an autopsy will be carried out.

In Apaseo el Alto, two corpses with their hands tied behind their backs with rope were found on the side of a road on Sunday.

According to local reports, the bodies were visible to all the drivers who passed by the Pan-American highway in its Apaseo el Alto-Queretaro stretch.

Police said a passerby called 911 at around 8 a.m. to report the corpses beside the road. One of the victims' bodies was reportedly lying on the ground, with face up and legs crossed. Authorities provided no other details at this time.

Other Recent Killings in Mexico's Guanajuato State Amid Mexican Drug Cartels' Turf Wars

Last week, dismembered body parts of three people were found inside a plastic bag and sacks in Guanajuato state.

A body of a man dismembered and put inside a black plastic bag was discovered in front of an abandoned house in the municipality of Purísima del Rincón on February 1.

Authorities said the head of the unidentified man and his limbs were found inside the black plastic bag. They also said the victim's body bore signs of physical abuse.

On the same day, a man in Silao City found several sacks with dismembered body parts. The man was collecting recyclable materials and firewood when he saw a dog with a person's arm in its mouth.

He then followed the dog and found the sacks that already had a foul odor. The man alerted the residents, who reported the rotting body parts to authorities.

Local officials confirmed that two human bodies were placed separately inside several sacks, with only one human head since the other head was missing.

Personnel of the SEMEFO will reportedly conduct autopsies on the three dismembered bodies found inside the plastic bag and the sacks.

On January 17, at least 21 people were reported dead in Guanajuato in just 24 hours. The victims, consisting of men, women, and children, were found dead in several municipalities, with their bodies riddled with bullets.

A week before this, at least seven people were killed in two attacks in the state. Two men and two women were reportedly killed in the morning of January 9 after armed men entered a property near Acámbaro. In the evening, two men and a woman were murdered inside a house in the center of Irapuato.

READ NEXT: Amid Mexico's Cartel Wars, Body Found Inside Plastic Drum While Another Left in Middle of Road

Mexican Drug Cartels Battling for Territory

The number of violent crimes in the cartel-plagued Guanajuato state continues to rise as Mexican drug cartels fight for control of territory.

The Jalisco cartel has reportedly been fighting to take over territory in Guanajuato from local drug gangs. According to Border Report, the state is the scene of a bloody turf war between the Jalisco cartel and the home-grown Santa Rosa de Lima gang.

The bloodbath in the state reportedly started in 2018 when the Jalisco New Generation Cartel or Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generacion (CJNG) moved into Guanajuato.

The Jalisco cartel is considered one of Mexico's most dangerous and powerful drug cartels allegedly involved in mass graves, kidnappings, acid baths, and video recording beheadings.

According to the U.S. State Department, the Jalisco cartel is considered "to be the most violent drug trafficking organization currently operating in Mexico, with the highest cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine trafficking capacity."

Nemesio "El Mencho" Oseguera is currently leading the Jalisco cartel. The U.S. government has offered a $10 million reward for information leading to his arrest as he continues to evade capture.

READ MORE: Jalisco Cartel in Mexico Is Creating Homemade Bombs Similar to Those Use by Islamic Militants Amid Drug War

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Adrianna Grant