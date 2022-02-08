SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter early Tuesday morning to criticize traditional media for spreading a "relentless hatestream" of negative news, claiming it does not give an accurate representation of reality.

The Tesla chief executive lamented in a string of tweets and replies to other posts that it was hard for him to find out what is currently happening in the world "without being bombarded with news that makes one sad & angry!" he wrote.

Why is the “traditional” media such a relentless hatestream? Real question. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 7, 2022

The tweets came a few hours after the Director of Research at Ark Investment Management LLC, Brett Winton, posted on Twitter that it is "deeply weird" that the internet tried to "bully, threaten, extort and browbeat" them into giving up on Tesla, Fortune reported.

Last year, Tesla, the electric-car pioneer, sold over 936,000 cars, rising 87 percent over the 2020 data.

Musk remarked that the "press hate stream of 2017-2019" is still easily found.

Possible Lawsuit Alleging Racial Discrimination Against Tesla

Musk's anti-media tweets came just as the Civil Rights Agency of California has informed Tesla that it has grounds to file a civil complaint against the electric automaker, following an investigation into race discrimination and harassment allegations at Tesla locations.

Tesla was ordered to pay $137 million to Owen Diaz, a former employee, by a jury in a San Francisco federal court in October last year after he was subjected to a hostile work environment, CNBC reported.

In court, Diaz claimed that his coworkers used racist epithets against him and other Black employees, told him to "go back to Africa," and left racist graffiti in the restrooms and a racist drawing in his office.

"The Company does not believe that the facts and law justify the verdict," said Tesla in its financial filing on Monday, adding that if the damages could not be lowered in court, it would appeal the matter.

Melvin Berry, a former Tesla employee who worked for the company from 2015 to 2016, was awarded $1 million in arbitration after he complained about similar experiences. Berry told Black Enterprise that a supervisor used racist slurs on a regular basis and that he was pushed to work longer hours with heavier equipment.

Since Berry and Diaz's complaints, further lawsuits have been filed alleging racial harassment and discrimination at Tesla. A gay Black woman who worked for Tesla as a brake inspector filed a lawsuit last week alleging that she was assaulted and verbally abused by a coworker at a Tesla facility in Lathrop.

ALSO READ: SpaceX Launch Delay: Elon Musk's Falcon 9 Rocket Liftoff Postponed After Cruise Ship Enters Hazard Area

SEC's Ongoing Conflict Over Musk Tweets

Tesla received a subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in November 2021, a financial filing from the company revealed on Monday.

The subpoena came shortly after earlier this week when the celebrity CEO asked his tens of millions of Twitter followers if he should sell 10% of his Tesla investment. They voted "yes" for it.

However, a significant number of the sales that followed the Twitter poll were part of Musk's plan, which he implemented in September of this year.

Though another probe puts regulatory pressure on the automaker, shares in Tesla remained nearly flat in early trading.

Musk's tweets have been a point of conflict with the SEC for several years.

In 2018, After Musk tweeted that he had "funding secured" to take Tesla private, at $420 per share, the federal government charged him with fraud. Tesla's stock slid for weeks as a result, and SEC sued the company.

In his current Twitter tirade, Musk was particularly active in replying to other users.

In one exchange, he suggested that the probable reason traditional media outlets are so negative is "because old habits die hard?"

"They so rarely even try to be positive that said censorship isn't the answer," he wrote in a tweet.

READ MORE: Elon Musk Offers 'Stalker' $5,000 To Stop Tracking His Plane Location, Saying It Is a Security Risk

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Jess Smith

WATCH: Elon Musk slams media for relentless stream of hate - from Elon Musk News

