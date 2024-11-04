In Spanish

It seems like Puerto Rican artist Anuel AA is making a habit out of disappointing his fans. This time, he let down the one who waited for over four hours in Uruguay for a Halloween concert.

The show, scheduled for 9 p.m. at Montevideo's Velódromo, never started, and by midnight, its official cancellation was announced, leaving thousands of fans disappointed and angry.

Logistical issues were present from the start, with delays reported even before doors opened, increasing the crowd's anxiety. While local artist Joaco de Piedras Blancas managed to entertain the audience for a while, the wait for Anuel became unbearable. RFL Producciones, the event organizer, tried to reassure fans by announcing, "Your artist is here with us," and asking for patience. However, as time passed, the situation only worsened.

Then Came the Bad News

Finally, the production company released a statement saying Anuel could not perform due to health issues. "Unfortunately, the artist started feeling unwell at the venue and will not be able to perform," read the message, sparking frustration among attendees who had already invested their time and money in the show.

Social media quickly filled with negative reactions, and some fans even knocked down barriers in protest. The situation escalated further when objects were thrown at the stage.

Anuel's Demands

According to El País, Uruguay, his security team requested "luxury bulletproof SUVs" and armed guards. Additionally, a Gulfstream G-IV private jet with a 19-passenger capacity was requested. For the show itself, he demanded a quad bike, a motocross bike, and a Lamborghini Aventador.

Past Issues in Uruguay

This latest disappointment was especially painful, as it was not Anuel's first canceled concert in Uruguay. In 2023, he called off a performance at the Antel Arena, citing an alleged payment issue with the organizers.

Anuel had promised just hours before the event to "set the Velódromo on fire" with his performance. However, that promise fell flat, leaving fans wondering whether they would receive any reimbursement for their tickets and the lack of clarity surrounding the event has only intensified the frustration among Uruguayan fans.