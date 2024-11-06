In Spanish

Karol G's 2024 has been nothing short of a dream. From her work with her foundation "Con Cora" and her worldwide "Mañana Será Bonito Tour" to her acting debut in Netflix's 'Griselda' as the character 'Carla,' she's been on an unstoppable streak of achievements.

La Bichota leads this year's Latin Grammys for women with eight nominations, and she's just announced a new collaboration set to shake up the reggaetón scene in Colombia and Latin America.

On Instagram, Karol G revealed her latest single, '+57' (named after Colombia's international dialing code), which will drop on November 7.

This track, expected to take social media by storm, includes collaborations with top Colombian reggaetón stars like J Balvin, Maluma, and her current partner, Feid.

A Whole New World for Reggaeton

Alongside these icons, emerging talents Ryan Castro and Blessed also join the mix, with production by Ovy On The Drums, who often works with Karol G on her hits. Before officially announcing the collaboration, Karol G teased fans on TikTok with a clip featuring snippets of the track, showcasing the artists involved as she and Ovy danced on camera.

Fans Are Excited Around the World

The announcement has driven fans wild, with excitement building across TikTok and Instagram. Many believe the song could top charts in Colombia, Latin America, and on digital platforms like Spotify and Apple Music.

"Wow, all we need now is Bad Bunny, and the industry will shake!" one TikTok user exclaimed, while another joked on Instagram, "Another anthem for charitable acts!"

Not all comments were celebratory, though. Some fans noted the absence of other prominent Colombian reggaetón artists like Reykon, Farina, and even Shakira, who recently collaborated with Karol G on 'TQG.'

With '+57,' Karol G aims to recreate the impact of the "Poblado (Remix)," another successful collaboration featuring Colombian artists. This release also quells rumors about the end of her relationship with Feid, following weeks of social media silence. Coming shortly after her collaboration with Iranian artist Sevdaliza on "No Me Cansaré," Karol G continues to dominate the music scene.



Even after her world tour, she remains the most-streamed Latina on Spotify with over 6 billion streams this year.