The recent birthday celebration of Cristy Nodal, mother of popular singer Christian Nodal, was not only a joyful event marking another year of her life but also appeared to dispel rumors of conflict with Ángela Aguilar, Christian's current partner.

Fans shared numerous videos and images on social media, showing ángela smiling and enjoying herself alongside Cristy and other members of the Nodal family.

This public display helped to "clarify" doubts about a supposed rivalry between them, especially after rumors surfaced following Christian's hospitalization in October. Back then, some fans interpreted a message from Cristy as a subtle jab at the Aguilar family, further fueling speculation of discord. The birthday party, an extravagant affair, attracted various Mexican entertainment figures, including Alma Cero, her husband Pancho Barraza, and singer Alfredo Olivas.

The Rumored Beef

The relationship between Cristy Nodal and Ángela Aguilar has been under scrutiny since Ángela and Christian's romance became public, intensifying last October when Ángela turned 21 without any public acknowledgment from Cristy.

Fans speculated that Cristy disapproved of Ángela, as she often ignored comments affirming the relationship.

In a past interview, when asked about her daughter-in-law, Cristy responded, "I have many daughters-in-law," referring to Christian's fans and seeming to overlook Ángela's role as his partner.

Cristy Is Still Struggling With Her Son's Decisions

Not all has gone smoothly for Cristy. On social media, she's faced a wave of criticism regarding her son's romantic decisions. Critics have questioned her role as a mother, expressing concerns about Christian's "emotional responsibility."

Many believe his behavior could impact not only his reputation but also the emotional stability of his daughter, Inti.

Despite the alleged conflict, the bond between Cristy Nodal and Ángela Aguilar seems to be evolving. The recent celebration suggests their relationship is moving in a positive direction, with both families seemingly committed to unity.