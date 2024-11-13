Mexican regional music star Espinoza Paz took to social media to report a significant "small-scale" theft by a former employee whom he once tried to help.

Paz discovered that his employee had been discreetly siphoning funds through minor transactions that, due to Paz's wealth, went unnoticed at first. Known as "robo hormiga" (or "ant theft"), this method involves making repeated withdrawals that are small enough not to draw attention.

In an Instagram video, Paz detailed his account statements showing regular withdrawals up to the maximum limit of 9,600 Mexican pesos, approximately $470 USD per transaction.

"Every day, he committed this 'ant theft,' check it out," Paz said while recording the bank statements, adding that the ex-employee left the business account empty.

Although visibly upset, Paz chose not to disclose the individual's name, referring to him only as a former employee. While the total stolen amount was not revealed, some speculate it could be as high as 1.3 million pesos (over $63,000 USD).

The post sparked outrage among Paz's 1.6 million Instagram followers, with one user calling for "justice without mercy" against the culprit. Many regarded it as an "abuse of trust."

Interestingly, this theft isn't recent. A year ago, Paz mentioned on Instagram the loss of funds and accused the thief of using the money to buy luxury items and properties. "A few days ago, someone you all know emptied my accounts. If you see him buying cars or properties, it's with the stolen money. More details soon," he posted on November 23, 2023. Over a year later, more information about the case has finally emerged.

Though the thief's identity remains unknown, social media users started speculating who it might be. Many suspect a young musician Paz had taken under his wing to help launch his career. One theory linked the suspect to Mazatlán, where Paz had reportedly supported a young composer.

Some have even named Fabián Pacheco, who allegedly worked closely with Paz but hasn't been seen with him recently. However, there is no concrete evidence, and Paz hasn't confirmed anyone's identity, likely due to ongoing legal proceedings.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Paz's fortune is estimated at over $5 million, which may explain why the theft initially went unnoticed.