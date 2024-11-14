In Spanish

Puerto Rican star Ricky Martin has once again taken social media by storm, this time with his 16-year-old son, Valentino, in a TikTok video that has left fans in awe.

The father-son duo showcased their dance moves in a clip that quickly went viral, capturing the hearts of many.

Ricky, known for hits like 'Livin' la Vida Loca' and 'She Bangs,' had long dreamed of recording a dance with his son. That dream finally came true, and the result did not disappoint. In the video, Ricky and Valentino appear in casual outfits, wearing hoodies and comfy pants, as they perform a perfectly synchronized routine to CKay's 'Love Nwantiti.'

tilectricno/video/7436514670246202670@

"I've been wanting to make a little video like this with my son for years, and Jr. finally agreed," Ricky Martin shared in the caption. This brief but heartfelt note sparked a flood of fan reactions, with thousands expressing admiration for the talent and bond they displayed on the dance floor.

Tengo varios años queriendo hacer un videito de estos con mi hijo y finalmente el jr. accedió. 🎉🕺🏻🫶😜😃 pic.twitter.com/5gD58iIiyh — Ricky Martin (@ricky_martin) November 12, 2024

Valentino, who has already gained attention for his own dance videos, seems to have inherited his father's natural talent. Their smooth moves and infectious energy made the video a TikTok sensation within hours. Fans didn't hesitate to comment, saying things like, "Like father, like son," and "What a dynamic duo!"

tilectricno/video/7425058150010719534@

tilectricno/video/7421331494431444267@

The video not only highlights Ricky Martin's artistic side but also showcases him as a dedicated father. Over the years, he has shown his commitment to his children, and this TikTok moment is another testament to his strong bond with Valentino, whom he affectionately calls "Tino." The video has sparked a wave of positive comments, not just for their dancing skills but for the genuine affection and connection evident between father and son. "It's a blessing to share moments like these with our children," wrote one fan, echoing the sentiments of many others.

Watching Ricky and Valentino enjoy this dance together is a gift to longtime fans and new admirers alike.