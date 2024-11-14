Following the release of her latest album, 'Childstar,' in April 2024, Danna Paola has surprised everyone with a new and unexpected project. The young singer and actress is once again opening up, this time through a documentary that reveals a more human side of her life and what it was like to grow up in front of the cameras.

Her new documentary, titled 'Danna: Tenemos que hablar,' shares its name with the tenth track on her latest album, one of her most personal and profound songs. In the trailer, shared by Danna herself and Disney+, who will distribute the documentary, we see a transparent Danna sharing her most challenging experiences, starting from her career's beginnings at age five.

In this first look, the 29-year-old Mexican artist reflects on how she only ever knew life on a set, in front of a camera. She notes that the little girl she was could never exist without the fiction that has accompanied her throughout each stage of her life.

"Danna without the artist or her telenovela and series characters didn't exist," says the actress, reflecting on the start of her career.

Danna explains the difficulty of growing up in her environment, constantly in front of cameras, telling stories to the point of distorting reality and struggling to discern what was real. "A five-year-old-what do you tell her is real and what's fiction?" Danna asks in the documentary.



As with 'Childstar,' her latest album, this documentary is her way of sharing her journey, recounting how, through a long healing process, she's made peace with her past and her childhood as a young celebrity.

This isn't the first time Danna has opened up about the challenges of growing up famous. In a 2023 interview with El País, she spoke about how therapy helped her see her childhood as it was, rather than romanticizing it.

"My greatest sacrifice was my childhood. I'm still in therapy to stop romanticizing it, which was tough because I've been working since I was five," she admitted.

Despite the hardships of being exposed so young to a relentless industry, Danna acknowledges that her career has shaped who she is today.

"In my darkest, saddest moments, I write songs. I empower myself and think, 'I've become this because I've worked since I was five.' No one handed me my experience on a silver platter. I'm proud of it," she said.

'Childstar' and 'Danna: Tenemos que hablar' are the products of years of self-discovery and professional help, a journey where Danna has made peace with her past and reclaimed her story, ready to share it as it truly was.

The documentary will be available on Disney+ on November 27, 2024, offering an honest, deeper look at Danna's long career and what it has meant for her, not only as an artist but as a person.