The Argentine rapper Trueno, whose real name is Mateo Palacios Corazzina, stood out at the 25th Annual Latin Grammy Awards by winning the Best Urban Fusion/Performance award for his work "Tranki/Funki," an achievement he is still coming to terms with.

While walking the red carpet, Trueno shared his joy at representing Argentine rap at such a prestigious event. "I feel very happy to represent Argentine rap, very proud and excited," the artist expressed.

However, the night was not without its challenges. Trueno revealed that he and his team nearly missed entering the event due to a misunderstanding at the entrance of the Kaseya Center, the Arena where the awards were taking place in Downtown Miami. "We were celebrating with mate outside because they wouldn't let us in, so we were partying alone with our mate," he joked, highlighting the importance of the traditional Argentine drink in his daily life.

Reflecting on his win, Trueno admitted he was still processing the recognition. "I'm still coming to terms with my win at the Latin Grammys," he confessed. He also expressed pride in the achievements of other Latin artists, emphasizing the struggles they face to succeed. "They've always had to fight twice as hard to reach their dreams," he said, underscoring the resilience and determination of the Latin artistic community.

When discussing his musical influences, Trueno declared himself a fan of Eminem, citing the movie '8 Mile' as an inspiration for his career. "Any rapper who tells you they haven't seen the movie is lying," he asserted, emphasizing the impact of the American rapper on his artistic journey.

Looking to the future, Trueno humorously shared his plans for Christmas, saying he would ask Santa for a "new mate." He also explained how he prefers to enjoy this traditional drink: "lukewarm, unsweetened, and bitter," reflecting his attachment to Argentine customs.

Trueno's success at the Latin Grammys not only celebrates his individual talent but also highlights the growing influence of Argentine rap on the international music scene.

The young rapper is a clear example of the new wave emerging from the southern cone of America, building a solid future through talent, profound, innovative, and disruptive lyrics.

He wasn`t the only Argentinian star to leave a mark at the 2024 Latin Grammys. Nathy Peluso won three awards, and Conociendo a Rusia went home with one.

Dominican artist Juan Luis Guerra was the biggest winner of the night with three Latin Grammy, while Colombian singer-songwriter Carlos Vives was honored as Person of The Year.