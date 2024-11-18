In Spanish

Miami authorities appear to have finally obtained the evidence needed to solve the murder of José Manuel Carbajal Zaldívar, better known as 'El Taiger.'

In an interview with Telemundo, Miami Police Chief Manuel Morales revealed the existence of a video that captures the events leading up to El Taiger's final moments. "Early in the investigation, detectives uncovered a video that shows the incident in its entirety," Morales explained. Morales detailed that safeguarding the video's integrity was a priority to ensure it didn't compromise the investigation or the arrest of the suspect, Damian Valdez Galloso, who plays a central role in the new evidence.

The Revelatory Video

Morales described the critical moments captured on video: "The sole perpetrator, the individual seen assaulting El Taiger, placing him in the vehicle, driving near the hospital, leaving him there, and making the 911 call, was Damian Valdez," Morales revealed.

At approximately 4:30 a.m., Valdez is seen arriving at El Taiger's home. After knocking for a couple of minutes, the door opens, and the incident unfolds. Seconds later, the singer collapses in front of Valdez, according to Morales.

Potential Suspects

There had been speculation about a possible accomplice, specifically a woman, but Morales confirmed, "There's no evidence that this woman helped commit the crime." He emphasized that Valdez Galloso is the sole person responsible for the murder.

Valdez was arrested in New York City and extradited to Miami. Authorities provided details about the arrest: "He was found in an apartment at a hotel with multiple rooms and beds in Brooklyn. Officers identified him and took him into custody when he exited the building in the morning."

Despite conclusive evidence, including video footage and physical proof, the motive behind the murder remains unclear. "In my 30 years of experience, I've always investigated cases where we could establish premeditation, but in this case, we lack that evidence," Morales admitted.

"The evidence is strong - you have physical evidence and video. Only two people were involved: El Taiger and Valdez. The evidence unequivocally points to murder," Morales stated.

However, this uncertainty prevents authorities from charging Valdez with first-degree murder. Instead, the prosecution has charged him with second-degree murder.