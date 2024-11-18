In Spanish

The 2024 Mexican edition of the Kids' Choice Awards marked Ángela Aguilar's first public appearance in Mexico following the controversy surrounding her relationship and subsequent marriage to singer-songwriter Christian Nodal.

Although Pepe Aguilar's youngest daughter had traveled to Mexico City days earlier to receive the 'Woman of the Year' award from 'Glamour México y Latinoamérica,' that event was closed to special guests. In contrast, the Kids' Choice Awards were open to the general public, with attendees filling the iconic Auditorio Nacional.

The rapid timeline of Nodal transitioning from his relationship with his ex-partner, Argentine artist Cazzu, to starting a new one with Ángela has left a bitter taste for many. Less than three weeks passed between his last romantic interaction with Cazzu and the first signs of his relationship with Ángela.

The backlash escalated after their wedding and a series of controversial statements, culminating in boos when Ángela appeared on stage as one of the presenters at the Kids' Choice Awards.

A video recorded by an attendee captured the crowd shouting against Ángela and chanting Cazzu's name. The video sparked online reactions, with many echoing the criticisms heard at the event.

"She exposed herself to this by trying to clean up her image," one user commented, while another criticized her decision to appear on stage. "It was completely unnecessary for her to show up now. I really don't understand why her team (if she has one) didn't advise her better. Her dad must be furious," wrote another.

Abuchean a Ángela Aguilar en los #KCA 😱 pic.twitter.com/Q8sKQuQ9Jn — La Comadrita (@lacomadritaof_) November 16, 2024

However, Ángela's loyal fans defended her, sharing another video showcasing her performance alongside Felipe Botello, where parts of the audience applauded her.

"The happy ending is that she was cheered, and it was much louder than five people at the very top," noted a fan named Vanessa.

Reflecting on the controversies, Ángela has said she follows her father's advice: "Let the music speak for you."

Two days before the Kids' Choice Awards, Ángela appeared at the 25th Latin Grammys to better reception. She presented an award with her father and brother, Leonardo Aguilar, and performed her song 'Por El Contrario' alongside Becky G and renowned composer-producer édgar Barrera. The audience at Miami's Kaseya Center warmly received her performance.

At the Kids' Choice Awards, Ángela performed her hit 'Abrázame' with Felipe Botello. This time, her music indeed spoke, earning her rapturous applause from the crowd.